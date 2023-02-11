Kerry Watson, interim CEO, Maui Health

Maui Health has announced the selection of Kerry Watson as its interim CEO as a national search is underway to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Michael Rembis this spring.

Watson will relocated to Maui and join the Maui Health team starting Monday, Feb. 13.

He has nearly 25 years of expertise in leading hospital systems, according to a Maui Health news release. His experience includes providing strategic consulting and interim senior executive leadership for several leading US hospital systems including Wellstar Health System, Centra Health System, Grady Health System, Memorial Health, and Arnot Health.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Health reports Watson will work closely with leadership to ensure there is a seamless transition of leadership until the new, permanent CEO is selected.

“I look forward to working with the Maui Health team to continue the important work of fulfilling our mission to provide exceptional health care for the people we serve with compassion, dignity, and respect,” said Watson.

Maui Health describes the selection process as “highly collaborative,” and reports it will include key organizational stakeholders such as the Maui Health board of directors, senior leadership, and medical staff leadership.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Maui Health is grateful for Mike Rembis’ leadership and service to the communities of Maui and Lanai and wish him a happy, healthy retirement,” Maui Health said in the release.