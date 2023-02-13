Maui News

DMVL Kīhei Satellite Office to temporarily open at a later time

February 13, 2023, 4:51 AM HST
Kihei DMVL Satellite Office. PC: County of Maui.

Beginning today, Monday, Feb. 13, the Kīhei satellite office of the County of Maui Department of Motor Vehicles and Licensing temporarily will open at a later time due to a staffing shortage.

Temporary customer service hours will start 45 minutes later and be from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the satellite office at the Kīhei Aquatic Center at 303 E. Līpoa St.

The revised hours will remain in place while the Department of Motor Vehicles and Licensing carries out recruitment to fill vacant positions.

At the Kahului Service Center and Lahaina and Pukalani satellite offices, customer service hours will remain at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

For questions, call the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363.

