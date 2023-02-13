Maui Arts & Entertainment

Seabury Hall to Present "As You Like It" March 3-5, 2023

February 13, 2023
Seabury Hall to present William Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy, As You Like It. PC: Berkowitz

Seabury Hall’s Upper School is proud to present William Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy, As You Like It, at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center, March 3-5, 2023.

Putting a modern spin on the literary classic, this production is inspired by the look and sounds of the late 1950s while retaining the bard’s language.

The story centers on the love-at-first-sight meeting of Rosalind and Orlando, complicated by political intrigue and family drama. They meet again in the Forest of Arden, Rosalind now unrecognized by Orlando in her disguise as the young man Ganymede. Arden is peopled with friends, foes, shepherds, lovers, and even a priest, setting the stage for more confusion and fun as the audience follows their winding path to love.

“We’re deliberately taking a modern approach in this classic tale,” Production Director, Marsha Kelly said. “Guests should know they’re in for something different and fun but still Shakespeare at its core. We want to make this classic piece of literature accessible for as many people as possible.”

Shakespeare fans young are invited to enjoy this classic tale told in a modern way.

As You Like It directed by Marsha Kelly with technical direction by Todd Van Amburgh and costuming by Andre Morissette.

Tickets are available at: SeaburyHall.org/arts. Prices are as follows: Adults $15, Seniors $12, Students $7, and free for children ages 4 and under.

Showtimes

  • Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m.

Seabury Hall was established in 1964 and is a private college preparatory school serving students in Grades 5-12 in Makawao.

