Maui Surf Forecast for February 14, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|North winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|North winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for east-facing shores through this afternoon due to strong trade winds. The current northwest swell will decrease today. A second northwest swell will build tonight and Wednesday, peak below advisory levels Thursday, then decline Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com