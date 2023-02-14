Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 7-10 7-10 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 02:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:10 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 04:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for east-facing shores through this afternoon due to strong trade winds. The current northwest swell will decrease today. A second northwest swell will build tonight and Wednesday, peak below advisory levels Thursday, then decline Friday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.