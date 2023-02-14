Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 14, 2023

February 14, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
North winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 02:56 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:10 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 04:27 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for east-facing shores through this afternoon due to strong trade winds. The current northwest swell will decrease today. A second northwest swell will build tonight and Wednesday, peak below advisory levels Thursday, then decline Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
