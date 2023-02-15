Maui News

Kona low expected to bring widespread heavy rain to Maui County

February 15, 2023, 5:23 PM HST
Satellite imagery (2.15.23, 2:40 p.m.) PC: NOAA/NWS

The County of Maui is urging the public to monitor weather conditions as emergency managers prepare for impacts from an approaching kona low system.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the entire state, which goes into effect on Thursday morning, Feb. 16, and continues through Saturday afternoon, Feb. 18.

The NWS is forecasting widespread heavy rainfall in Maui County, with the onset starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into the weekend.

The County of Maui Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the situation. Since Tuesday, Feb. 14, County of Maui Public Works crews have been deployed to check culverts and drainage areas around Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, and have cleared areas where sand build-up caused blockage.

Under hazardous conditions, the public is encouraged to remain cautious and stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts. With expected heavy rainfall, motorists are advised to exercise caution and monitor future weather updates.

