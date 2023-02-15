Maui Surf Forecast for February 15, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:24 PM HST.
Swell Summary
East-facing shores over Kauai and Oahu will remain elevated due to strong trade winds. East shore surf overall will remain above seasonal levels through late in the week. A new northwest swell will build today, peak below advisory levels tonight, and decline Thursday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the chest to shoulder range in the afternoon.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com