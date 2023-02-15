Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            thunderstorms with isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            east in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 04:27 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:52 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Showers likely. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:11 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 10:45 AM HST.




Low -0.4 feet 05:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









Swell Summary




East-facing shores over Kauai and Oahu will remain elevated due to strong trade winds. East shore surf overall will remain above seasonal levels through late in the week. A new northwest swell will build today, peak below advisory levels tonight, and decline Thursday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the chest to shoulder range in the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Hawaiʻis First Sonic Drive In Opens In Kahului Maui Feb 20      2Flood Watch Issued Thursday Morning To Saturday Afternoon As Kona Low Approaches      3Temporary Road Closure Front Street Between Baker And Kenui      4Maui Community Steps In To Help Get Makawao Bike Shop Back On Road To Recovery      519th Annual Menehune Mayhem Planned For May 6 7 At Hoʻokipa Beach Park      6The Dunes At Maui Lani Golf Course To Host Us Open Local Qualifying