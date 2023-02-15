Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 8-12 8-12 West Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

thunderstorms with isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 04:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:52 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:11 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 10:45 AM HST. Low -0.4 feet 05:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

Swell Summary

East-facing shores over Kauai and Oahu will remain elevated due to strong trade winds. East shore surf overall will remain above seasonal levels through late in the week. A new northwest swell will build today, peak below advisory levels tonight, and decline Thursday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the chest to shoulder range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.