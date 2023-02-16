Radar 2.16.23 7 p.m. PC: NOAA / NWS

A kona low west of Kauai will force “a large swath” of very moist, tropical air over the state the next several days, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says the greatest threat will focus over east and southeast portions of the Big Island for the next few days.

The NWS reports that the kona low, located to our west, will force a plume of deep tropical moisture over the islands for the next few days.

“Heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High rainfall rates for an extended period of time are expected to result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are already saturated from recent rainfall,” according to the NWS.

Forecasters say this moisture will fuel what is expected to be a prolonged period of significant rainfall and flooding concerns lasting into the weekend. Heavy showers and slight chances of thunderstorms will affect both windward and leeward areas of all islands throughout this period.

The NWS issued a forecast discussion saying a large area of deep tropical moisture is being pulled northward on the eastern periphery of the kona low. “This area of moisture has overspread the Big Island already and will be slowly working its way E to W up the chain as the kona low pulls toward the west. At the same time, a developing surface trough near the islands and a mid-to-upper atmospheric low SW of the islands will maintain an environment very favorable for heavy rainfall in our local area through the next few days.”

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday afternoon.

Northerly winds near Kauaʻi will continue to gradually weaken this evening, then winds will shift to the south tonight statewide, according to the latest forecast.