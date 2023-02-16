Maui News

Kona low to force a “plume of deep tropical moisture” over the islands

February 16, 2023, 7:16 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Radar 2.16.23 7 p.m. PC: NOAA / NWS

A kona low west of Kauai will force “a large swath” of very moist, tropical air over the state the next several days, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says the greatest threat will focus over east and southeast portions of the Big Island for the next few days.

The NWS reports that the kona low, located to our west, will force a plume of deep tropical moisture over the islands for the next few days.

“Heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High rainfall rates for an extended period of time are expected to result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are already saturated from recent rainfall,” according to the NWS.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Forecasters say this moisture will fuel what is expected to be a prolonged period of significant rainfall and flooding concerns lasting into the weekend. Heavy showers and slight chances of thunderstorms will affect both windward and leeward areas of all islands throughout this period.

The NWS issued a forecast discussion saying a large area of deep tropical moisture is being pulled northward on the eastern periphery of the kona low. “This area of moisture has overspread the Big Island already and will be slowly working its way E to W up the chain as the kona low pulls toward the west. At the same time, a developing surface trough near the islands and a mid-to-upper atmospheric low SW of the islands will maintain an environment very favorable for heavy rainfall in our local area through the next few days.”

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Northerly winds near Kauaʻi will continue to gradually weaken this evening, then winds will shift to the south tonight statewide, according to the latest forecast.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kona Low Expected To Bring Widespread Heavy Rain To Maui County 2Flood Watch Issued Thursday Morning To Saturday Afternoon As Kona Low Approaches 3Space Force Retains Maxwell As Cultural Advisor Following 700 Gallon Fuel Spill At Haleakala 4The Median Sales Price For A Maui County Home Is Only One In State To Top 1 Million 5Paltin To Administration Set Up Homeowners Assistance Program Before Federal Money Lost 6Kona Low To Force A Plume Of Deep Tropical Moisture Over The Islands