Grand Wailea in search of temporary resident chief creative photographer, includes 3-month stay

February 17, 2023, 2:23 PM HST
Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, is seeking a talented and passionate Chief Creative Photographer to capture the essence of the resort through captivating imagery. 

The Chief Creative Photographer will receive a complimentary three-month temporary residency at the ocean-front property, during which they will be tasked with delivering high-quality photography of Grand Wailea’s refreshed venues, food and beverage offerings, general resort imagery, and more.

In addition to a hosted three-month stay at the luxury resort, the selected candidate will also receive $10,000 in compensation, a daily food and beverage stipend, and complimentary on-property programming to fully immerse them in the Grand Wailea experience.

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, recently announced the phase-one completion of its property-wide refresh, presenting a newly revitalized Botero Lounge, a total revamp of the Maui resort’s exclusive Napua rooms, suites and private lounge, and the transformation of two dining venues, ‘Ikena and Loulu.

“We created the Chief Creative Photographer residency as a way to truly capture what makes Grand Wailea such a special destination on Maui,” said JP Oliver, managing director of Grand Wailea in a news release. “We look forward to opening our doors to someone with an artistic eye and an appreciation for the hard work that’s gone into the resort’s refresh. We can’t wait to see Grand Wailea brought to life through the content our new CCP captures during their time on property.”

To be considered for Grand Wailea’s new Chief Creative Photographer residency, email a resume and portfolio to [email protected] by Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

