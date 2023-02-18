Maui News

Council passes bill to implement organic standards and regulations at Kula Ag Park

February 18, 2023, 9:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Regional location of Kula Agricultural Park. PC: Munekiyo Hiraga

The council passed a bill Friday that reserves the Kula Agricultural Park Phase 1 Expansion area for practices that comply with the National Organic Standards Act.

Bill 160, CD1, FD1 (2022) promotes regenerative agriculture by prioritizing soil health and reducing the use of harmful chemicals in the 260-acre Kula Agricultural Park Phase 1 expansion area, according to Council member Gabe Johnson who introduced the bill.

This legislation will allow local farmers increased access to labor and land resources to support production, processing, distribution and consumption of local food, he said.

Property location of Kula Agricultural Park. PC: Munekiyo Hiraga
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Regenerative agriculture is a forward-thinking system that works to naturally nurture soil, protect water resource and biodiversity and combat climate change,” said Johnson, chair of the Agriculture, Diversification, Environment and Public Transportation Committee in a news release. “We need to create an environment that supports our farmers and agriculture economy.”

Although the Kula Agricultural Park Phase 1 expansion area must follow the permitted guidelines on pesticides and fertilizers, conventional farming is still an option for farmers on the already established 445-acre Kula Agricultural Park. Bill 160, CD1, FDI (2022) alters the lease application requirements, establishes a waitlist for prospective lessees and prioritizes food for local consumption over non-food crops or crops for export.

Conceptual Plan of Kula Agricultural Park. PC: Munekiyo Hiraga

“By removing some of the barriers for new farmers to apply for these lots, such as requiring a marketing plan and financial statements, we can support a long-term increase in food production,” said Johnson. “Many farmers are interested in organic farming practices, but access to farmland is one of the biggest barriers to the success of an emerging farmer.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kona Low To Force A Plume Of Deep Tropical Moisture Over The Islands 2Grand Wailea In Search Of Temporary Resident Chief Creative Photographer Includes 3 Month Stay 3Road Closure ʻulupalakua To Hana Town 4Flooded Roads Prompt 2 Hawaii Island School Closures 5Paw Patrol Live The Great Pirate Adventure Returns To Maui After 5 Year Absence 6Kona Low Expected To Bring Widespread Heavy Rain To Maui County