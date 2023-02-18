Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

Aided by new grid-scale and rooftop solar capacity, Hawaiian Electric achieved a 32% consolidated renewable portfolio standard (RPS) in 2022 using a new calculation signed into law last year.

The 32% was achieved through a mix of solar, geothermal, biomass, hydro, wind and biofuels. Although there was an increase in energy from renewables, those gains were offset by higher overall electricity demand and generation.

The O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, and Maui County systems achieved 28%, 48%, and 36% RPS, respectively.

RPS by service territory, amended versus previous RPS definition.

The 32% is the consolidated RPS for Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County and represents the percentage of electricity generated by renewable resources. Using this new calculation, the 32% represents no change in RPS from 2021.

The RPS calculation previously reflected the renewable percentage of electricity sold. Under the old formula, the RPS for 2022 would have been 39%, up from 38% in 2021.

The RPS definition was changed under Act 240, which was signed into state law in July 2022. The revised definition showing the percentage of total generation from renewables is a more accurate way to measure progress toward the goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045. It changes the way private rooftop solar is counted in the calculation, lowering the percentage and ensuring rooftop solar production isn’t double counted.

“We’re still on track to meet the next RPS milestone of 40% by 2030, even with the new method of calculation,” said Jim Kelly, a Hawaiian Electric spokesperson in a company news release. “With the help of our customers, who now have nearly 100,000 rooftop systems online, and large utility-scale projects on the grid, we’re making tremendous progress, more than tripling the amount of renewables on our system since 2010.”

Renewable Portfolio Standards under amended definition.

