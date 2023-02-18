Maui Business

Hawaiian Electric achieves 32% renewable energy in 2022

February 18, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

Aided by new grid-scale and rooftop solar capacity, Hawaiian Electric achieved a 32% consolidated renewable portfolio standard (RPS) in 2022 using a new calculation signed into law last year.

The 32% was achieved through a mix of solar, geothermal, biomass, hydro, wind and biofuels. Although there was an increase in energy from renewables, those gains were offset by higher overall electricity demand and generation.

The O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, and Maui County systems achieved 28%, 48%, and 36% RPS, respectively.

RPS by service territory, amended versus previous RPS definition.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 32% is the consolidated RPS for Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County and represents the percentage of electricity generated by renewable resources. Using this new calculation, the 32% represents no change in RPS from 2021.

The RPS calculation previously reflected the renewable percentage of electricity sold. Under the old formula, the RPS for 2022 would have been 39%, up from 38% in 2021.

The RPS definition was changed under Act 240, which was signed into state law in July 2022. The revised definition showing the percentage of total generation from renewables is a more accurate way to measure progress toward the goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045. It changes the way private rooftop solar is counted in the calculation, lowering the percentage and ensuring rooftop solar production isn’t double counted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re still on track to meet the next RPS milestone of 40% by 2030, even with the new method of calculation,” said Jim Kelly, a Hawaiian Electric spokesperson in a company news release. “With the help of our customers, who now have nearly 100,000 rooftop systems online, and large utility-scale projects on the grid, we’re making tremendous progress, more than tripling the amount of renewables on our system since 2010.”

Renewable Portfolio Standards under amended definition.

Other 2022 RPS highlights:

  • Grid-scale solar generation increased by 15% due to the addition of Mililani I Solar, which generates 39 megawatts and includes a 156 megawatt-hour battery, and came online in July. Waiawa Solar Power (36 MW/144 MWh) also contributed during the last quarter of 2022 while undergoing testing and commissioning.
  • 40 MW was generated by new customer-sited energy resources, including rooftop solar.
  • Wind production was down by 11% compared to 2021.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kona Low To Force A Plume Of Deep Tropical Moisture Over The Islands 2Grand Wailea In Search Of Temporary Resident Chief Creative Photographer Includes 3 Month Stay 3Road Closure ʻulupalakua To Hana Town 4Flooded Roads Prompt 2 Hawaii Island School Closures 5Paw Patrol Live The Great Pirate Adventure Returns To Maui After 5 Year Absence 6Kona Low Expected To Bring Widespread Heavy Rain To Maui County