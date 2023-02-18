Enhanced radar, Feb. 18, 2023, 5:30 a.m. PC: NOAA/NWS.

Unstable moisture still in the forecast into Sunday

4:03 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

“An upper low southwest of the Hawaiian Islands continues to draw up a large band of deep tropical moisture within converging east to southeast wind flow,” according to the latest synopsis issued by the National Weather Service.

The NWS reports that this unstable tropical moisture band will keep widespread rainfall in the forecast, heavy at times, with developing thunderstorms across much of the state into Sunday.

“The low will slowly weaken from Sunday into Monday with decreasing rainfall trends as more stable trade winds begin to build in from the east,” the agency reports.

The NWS says another round of unstable showers may develop by Tuesday and Wednesday as another cut off low drops in west of the island chain.

More stable conditions return by next week Thursday as a high pressure ridge builds in from the northeast, according to the agency.

Maui Flood Watch Until 6 p.m.

6:15 a.m., 5:05 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

The Flood Advisory that was in effect for Maui earlier this morning has been canceled. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening.

At 5:04 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over windward portions of Maui, with rainfall especially persistent near Hāna, according to the NWS. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations in the advisory area were: Kahului, Makawao, Pukalani, Haliimaile, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Kula, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Huelo, Puʻunēnē, Keʻanae, Wailuku, Nāhiku, Waiehu, Waikapū, Waiheʻe, Kīpahulu, Kahakuloa, Hāna and Honokōhau. A flood watch is also in effect.

Hawaiʻi Island Flood Warning extended to 10 a.m.

6:45 a.m., 5:14 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning for Hawaiʻi Island until 10 a.m., but it may be extended longer if conditions persist.

At 6:45 a.m., radar and rain gauges showed intense rainfall over the southeast half of the Big Island. Rain rates of 3 inches per hour were recorded at Hilo Airport, Mountain View, and Kapapala, according to the NWS.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported that Highway 11 at Kawa Flats, Wood Valley Road, and Kaʻalaiki Road remain closed in the Kaʻū District. Several flood prone streets in Hilo are also closed.

The recent increase in rainfall intensity will increase impacts in the South Hilo and Puna Districts in the next several hours as rainfall continues, the agency reports.