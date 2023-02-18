The state Department of Transportation is working on several road projects that will result in lane closures through Feb. 24, 2023.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30)/South High Street —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping in the center median.

Kāʻanapali (night work): Closure of the center lane of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions in the vicinity of Kāʻanapali Parkway from 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, to 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, for street light replacement.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku to Kahului (night work): Both side shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and Maui Lani Parkway, from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 through 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, for street sweeping.

Wailuku to Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and Hobron Avenue, from Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Perimeter Road, from Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Kahului to Pāʻia: Both side shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) between mile marker 0 to 8.8, in the vicinity of Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, from Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Pāʻia (night work): Both side shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) between mile marker 6.5 and 7, Pāʻia Mini Bypass Road to vicinity of Holo Place, from 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, for street sweeping.

Kūʻau: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile marker 7.5 to 8, in the vicinity of Kulani Place and Kaiholo Place, on Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of raised crosswalks.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A)/ Keolani Place in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, on Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiehu to Waiheʻe: Both side shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in the vicinity of Waiehu Beach Road and Waiheʻe Valley Road, from Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Waiheʻe: Single lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of Omilu Street and Waiheʻe Elementary school, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

— Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) —

Kula: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the downhill/mauka lane at 16740 Haleakalā Crater Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waterline installation.

— Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului to Waiehu: Both side shoulder closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Single right lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the northbound direction between mile marker 0.2 to 0.8, in the vicinity of Kamehameha Avenue and Papa Avenue, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction between W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, on Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) possible in either direction between Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, on Monday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.