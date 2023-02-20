Maui Obituaries for the week ending Feb. 20, 2023. May they rest in peace.

Merrill Maunakea Hokoana

May 1, 1952 – Jan. 8, 2023

Merrill “Mana” Maunakea Hokoana, 70, of Honolulu, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023. He was born on May 1, 1952 in Pāʻia, Maui. He graduated from Maui High School and served in the United States Marine Corps. Mana worked at Robert’s Tour and Transportation as a Tour operator and United Laundry Services where he retired as a Transportation Manager.

He is survived by Life Companion, Linda Ho; son, Lance Hokoana; daughters, Tanya Choo (Kenneth), Kimberlyn Racoma (Cody), Cayla Hokoana (Marc); grandchildren, Jayson, Maila, and Mia.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao, Maui.

Carol Kaaloa

Sept. 22, 1948 – Jan. 23, 2023

We are sad to say farewell to Carol A. Kaaloa, 74, who unfortunately left us on Monday Jan. 23, 2023 at Hale Makua Wailuku. She is survived by her husband Dayton K. Kaaloa Sr.; her children MaryAnn K. Kaaloa, Dayton K. Kaaloa Jr., Christine K. Kaaloa, Justin K. Kaaloa (Shaunte Campos); and her grandchildren Tabetha L. Kaaloa, Blaz L. Kaaloa, Justin K. Kaaloa Jr. A service will be held in her honor at 6 p.m. on Friday Feb. 24, 2023 at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku.

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary with Online Condolences at www.normansmortuary.com

Abel Kele Kepani

Nov. 26, 1960 – Jan. 27, 2023

Abel Kele Kepani Jr., 62, of Makawao, Maui passed away on Jan. 27, 2023 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 26, 1960 in Wailuku to the late Abel and Annabel (Poouahi) Kepani Sr.

Abel was a member of Ekalesia O Kupaianaha Church. He loved singing, playing music, fishing, diving, hunting and most of all spending quality time with his friends and ʻohana. He worked various jobs and settled with Maui Eco Systems as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 19 years.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. with service to begin at 7 p.m. Cremation to follow.

Abel is survived by his siblings, Raynald (Shirley) Kepani, Kamlyn (Domingo) Caluag, Krislyn Waikiki, Shane Kepani, Ryan Kepani, Leighton (Kristin) Kepani; his hanai ohana of the Late Leonark Kekona Sr. and Ohana and Tommy Akima. God brothers, Robert Poouahi Jr. and John Stanley Awai. Various nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. God sons, Rayden Kekona, Riley Apolo and Ayedin Waikiki.

Pauline Paul

July 19, 1951 – Feb. 2, 2023

Pauline DeLima Paul, 71, of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023, in Wailuku, Maui, under the care of Hospice Maui. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Eugene Paul; daughter, Tina Marie DeLima. Grandson Jaesyn Ryan DeLima-Kipi; granddaughters Laycie Omi-Lynne and Kylie Tiare DeLima-Kipi; stepson Michael Paul (Sandra), Granddaughter Arianna; great-granddaughter Ivory Madelyn of Monroe, Michigan; brother, Henry DeLima; nephews, Hoala (Christina) and Hinano DeLima; niece Hulali DeLima; hānai daughters, Dee Ann “Kaui” Kama and Mikiala Maynard; and hānai grandchildren Jaylen and Kyle Kama-Cabanting and Kanoelani Maynard.

She is predeceased by her beloved parents Antonia and Henry DeLima Jr., sister Amber DeLima and sister-in-law Lee Ann DeLima.

Pauline was born on July 19, 1951, in Wailuku, Maui. Her most well-known places of employment were at The Water Man and Minit Stop. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting and bread making. She loved listening and dancing to Puerto Rican music. She was a God-fearing woman and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints and King’s Cathedral. She was very dedicated to her family and one of her greatest joys in this life was being a grandmother. Her grandchildren meant the world to her.

Services over ashes will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Kahului (Across of Cupie’s Drive Inn) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The family would like to thank AMR Services, the staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Hospice Maui Staff, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints and the family and friends near and far who have shown their love and support at this time.

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary with online condolences at www.normansmortuary.com

Molani

June 17, 1938 – Feb. 3, 2023

Movita (Molani) Marium Napualani Kaimimoku, 84, of Kula, Maui passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at her home in Kula, Maui, Hawaiʻi.

Movita, also known as Molani, is survived by her sons Allen Kaimimoku, of Sea Tec, Washington; John Kaimimoku, of Kula, Maui, Hawaiʻi and Henry Kaimimoku, of Kula, Maui, Hawaiʻi. Also, her daughter, Helene Brown, of Kula, Maui, Hawaiʻi.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hanalei (Henry) Kaimimoku; her brother, Tandy Andrade, her sister-in-law, Pat Andrade; and her parents Charles and Eliza Helene Andrade.

Movita (Molani) was born on July 17, 1938 in Kauaʻi, to parent’s to Charles Andrade and Eliza Helena Kuuleilani Boyd of Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. She graduated from Agua Fria High in Avondale, Arizona with a degree. She moved to San Diego and accepted a position as a dancer and signer at Bali Hai, where she worked for many years.

Movita (Molani) was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in her grandchildren for the majority of her life. She enjoyed music, singing, and dancing. Her friends will always remembered her as a wonderful, beautiful and loving person.

A funeral is scheduled for online on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at 2 p.m.

(Hawaiʻi time) 5 p.m. Arizona and 6 p.m. Texas with a reception to follow at “S Turns” (L turn). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Movita (Molani) Kaimimoku’s life.

The family would like to thank Tanya Andrade Muse for officiates Movitas Memorial.

Letter of condolences can be sent to 77 Puakea Place, Kula, Hawaiʻi, 96750 to Helene Brown and family. Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary with online condolences: www.normansmortuary.com

Makineti Fatai

April 7, 1937 – Feb. 4, 2023

Daniel Badua

Aug. 22, 1950 – Feb. 5, 2023

Marilyn Incardona

Marilyn Marceline Grose Incardona

Nov. 7, 1940 – Feb. 7, 2023

Marilyn Marceline Grose Incardona, 82, of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 in Kealakekua, Hawai’i. She was born on Nov. 7, 1940, in San Jose, California. Marilyn worked as a loan officer in banking.

She is survived by spouse Paul Incardona; son Mike Incardona of Ceres, California; daughter Mary Ann (Jack Bengston) Incardona of Gold Canyon, Arizona; brother LeRoy (Sue) Grose of Kailua Kona, Hawai’i; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Mark Jesus Halunajan

Oct. 4, 1986 – Feb. 8, 2023

Mark Jesus Ringor Halunajan, 36, of Lahaina, Maui passed away on Feb. 8, 2023. He was born in the Philippines, to Santiago and Urbana (Ringor) Halunajan on Oct. 4, 1986. He graduated from college with his bachelor’s degree and even owned and managed his own landscaping business in Maui.

Mark Jesus is survived by; his wife, Rose Ann (Aquino) Halunajan; his two children, Charm Xyrrenne and Eros Mackyzig Halunajan; his Siblings, Rogelio (Victoria) Halunajan and Marilyn (Frederick) Palting and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Mark Jesus is also predeceased by his two brothers, the late Ronald (Marilyn) Halunajan and the late Rodolfo Halunajan.

Funeral Service will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 with public viewing at 6 p.m. and service at 7 p.m.

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary, online condolences: www.normansmortuary.com

Marcos Madamba

June 25, 1932 – Feb. 9, 2023

Marcos Pancho Madamba, of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at home. He was born on June 25, 1932 in Ganagan, Bacarra Ilocos Norte, in the Philippines. He was retired from HC&S as a Weed Control Utility Worker.

He is predeceased by his parents and six siblings. He is survived by his loving wife Genoveva U. Madamba, his children; Constancio (Cornelia) Madamba, Josefina (Daniel) Pascua, Valente Madamba, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.

He enjoyed raising chickens, gardening, fishing, watching boxing and spending time with his family.

Special thanks to Islands Hospice, Maui Memorial Medical Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic, Pacific Cancer Institute of Maui staff, Norman’s Mortuary Staff and Maui Memorial Park.

Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Christ The King Church, Kahului, Maui from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m./Mass at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park (Garden Of Meditation) at 2 p.m.

Victoria Purdy

Jan. 29, 1928 – Feb. 9, 2023

Victoria Lihue Purdy, 95 of Kula, Maui passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. She was born to Simone and Lydia (Kamakaau) Gonzales on Jan. 29, 1928, in Kula, Maui.

She is survived by her children; Joyce Barcai, Glenn (Connie) Hottmann, Craig (Kathy) Hottmann, and Bruce Hottman; her grandchildren Tina, Candace, Kielenani, Mundy, Gregory, Sonny Jr., Meliane, Grant, Christopher, Kevin, and Kimberly; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

One day Funeral Service over Urn will be held at Norman’s Mortuary at 105 Waiʻale Road, Wailuku, 96793, Hawaiʻi on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 with Private Family at 5 p.m. and Public Visitation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Service will be at 7 p.m. by Pastor Higa.

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary with Online Condolences at www.normansmortuary.com

Emilio Pacheco

March 4, 1950 – Feb. 10, 2023

Emilio “Rocky” Pacheco Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2023 in Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi. He was born on March 4, 1950, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. Emilio served our Country in the Navy and worked as an Aloha Airlines agent.

He is survived by wife Miriam; sons Kawika (Anela) Pacheco of Laguna Beach, California; Keoni Pacheco of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi; daughters Rondi Pacheco of Tracy, California; Naomi (Molly) Pacheco of Lake Forest, Washington; brothers Byron Pacheco of Tennessee; Richard (Cherry) Bartlett of Idaho; sisters Renee Kuuipo Pacheco of Antioch, Tennessee; Novena (Jim) Dewald of Oregon; Joselyn Elima (Willie) Keala of Kekaha, Hawaiʻi; Angeline Mapuana (Willie) Wilson of Colorado; and four grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Paul Anthony Kaina

Jan. 17, 1948 – Feb. 10, 2023

Paul Anthony “Honeyboy” Kaina Sr., 75 of Haʻikū, Maui passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2023 at his residence surrounded by loved ones. Paul was born on Jan. 17, 1948 to Henry and Mamie Kaina of Happy Valley Maui.

He is survived by his beautiful wife and sweetheart of 49 years, Cynthia Leimomi (Mailou). He is predeceased by his son Paul Anthony Kaina Jr.; three daughters, Cinda (Kalani) Hueu, Paula (Micky) Burns and Sheri-Ann (Kingston) Kaina; hānai daughter Jayna Guillermo; grandchildren, Abcde Hoku (Shane Kaauamo) Kaina, Kailani (Christian) Burns, Isaiah (Taeja) Hueu, Josiah (Serenidee) Hueu; great-grandson Kia’i Isaiah Puumohanalua Hueu; hānai grand daughters Special Lukeala-Galacia and Psalm Moriwake; and one surviving sibling Henry “Sonny” Kaina III.

Paul was a Vietnam Veteran and worked as a sanitation engineer with the County of Maui Dept. of Public Works. He retired with the department after 30 years of service. Paul loved to fish, dive, play his ukulele and sing, play cards and gamble. He enjoyed watching UH volleyball games, but he was most passionate about golf. Paul loved his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with service to begin at 6:30 p.m. Cremation to follow.

Travis Ogden Thompson

May 2, 1935 – Feb. 11, 2023

Travis Ogden Thompson was born on May 2, 1935 in Woodbury, New Jersey. He was the son of Raymond and Helen Thompson. He was a direct descendant of David Ogden, who sailed with William Penn on the Welcome to the Philadelphia area in 1682. After graduating at the top of his Woodbury, N.J. high school class, in 1953, he received his BS in Commerce from the University of Virginia in 1957. While at the University, Travis was the president of Theta Chi fraternity for two years; a member of the governing board of the Interfraternity Council, and a member of Delta Sigma Pi, a business fraternity. He received his MBA from the University of Washington in 1964; and became a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, an international business honor society.

Travis married Alice (Ali) Isabel Wood in September 1958, in Bedford Village, New York. After a tour of duty as a US Air Force auditor in California, he joined The Boeing Company in 1962. After early positions within the Aerospace Division as an internal consultant; and then in the corporate offices with responsibility for preparing the Company’s long range business plan. Travis moved into the Commercial Airplane side of the business, with management assignments in the administration and industrial engineering on the 737 airplane program. Following a transfer to Boeing Vertol, in Philadelphia, as the Manager, Manufacturing Engineering, Travis returned to Seattle to manage the simulator and propulsion programs during the development of the 757 airplane. After the 757 program went into production, Travis assumed responsibility for the development of the 737-500, a derivative of the basic 737. He then was the program manager for development of the 767-300 derivative. Before retiring in 1990, Travis was the senior program manager overseeing the delivery of all 747 and 767 airplanes.

After purchasing a home in Wailea Kai in 1989, Travis and Ali moved to Wailea, Maui in 1990. In short order, he was appointed the Director of Finance for the County of Maui, where he served from 1991-1999. During his tenure, the County of Maui was awarded, annually, a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. He introduced and implemented the circuit breaker program for homeowner property tax relief. He was also successful in decentralizing the DMV, opening satellite stations in several Maui locations.

Following an unsuccessful campaign to elect a Republican Governor in 1998, he became the Finance Chair of the Hawaiian Republican Party and a member of its Executive Committee. In 2000 he was elected Republican National Committeeman for the State of Hawaiʻi, serving during the eight years President George W. Bush was in office. Travis was successful in obtaining significant amounts of financial and technical assistance from the RNC in support of the Hawaiʻi 2002 gubernatorial campaign. During this time, he was a key member of the successful effort to elect Linda Lingle as Governor. The Governor-elect asked him to organize, and manage the transition from the previous state administrations. He selected teams of people, who interviewed and recommended the top qualified candidates for each cabinet position. Political affiliation was not a criteria. All positions were filled prior to her becoming Governor.

Governor Lingle appointed him to the Board of Directors of Hawaiʻi Housing and Community Development Corporation of Hawaiʻi in 2003 and he served through 2006. He was then appointed to the Board of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, becoming its chairperson in 2007. He served through 2012. Each appointment required confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

President Bush requested him to be in charge of fund raising for the Bush-Cheney 2004 campaign for the state. Hawaiʻi led the nation, exceeding its goal by over 300%. Then, in 2008, before leaving office, President Bush again requested Travis take charge of the state’s fund raising for the Bush Presidential Center and Library in Dallas, Texas. The facility was fully funded prior to the ground breaking ceremony. Travis and Ali were guests at both the ground breaking and the dedication of the Center in Dallas, Texas.

On Maui, Travis gave back to the community as a member of the Board of Maui United Way, from 1993 to 1999; first as treasurer and then as chair. He was chair of Big Brothers and Big Sisters in 2003. He served on the Board of Maui Arts and Cultural Center, as secretary. He served for six years on the Board of Habitat for Humanity – Maui, as treasurer and then as its chair. He is a past president of the Wailea Community Association, the Wailea Property Owners Golf Club, and the Wailea Kai Homeowners Association.

He is survived by his wife Ali, son Tarn (Plano, Texas) and daughter, Lynne, (Raymond, Maine); and two granddaughters, Catie Walsh (South Boston, Mass) and C.C. Walsh, (New York, NY).

Donations can be made in Travis’ name to Seabury Hall, 480 Olinda Rd., Makawao, HI. 96768.

Feb. 14, 1922 – Feb. 12, 2023

Elinor Margaret Wolff, 101, of Keaʻau, passed away on Feb. 12, 2023. Born Feb. 14, 1922 in Illinois, she retired as a Pāhoa School counsellor and was a member of the Baha’i Faith for more than 80 years. She participated actively in plans at local, national and international levels with whole hearted enthusiasm throughout each new decade of endeavor. She was also a member of the United Nations and the American Association of University Women, Retired Teachers Association.

She is survived by sons, William (Cinder) Wolff of New Harmony, Utah; Thomas (Teta Teikitekahioho) Wolff of Keaʻau; Scott (Jean Jaklevick) Wolff of Keaʻau; sister, Lois McCoy, 99, of Farmington, IL; in addition to 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A Baha’i burial service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Alae Cemetery. Celebration of Life to follow on Feb. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Onekahakaha Beach Park, Pavilions 2 & 3.

Sinipata Tupola Sr.

August 16, 1956 – February 12, 2023

Guillermo Parilla

Feb. 10, 1934 – Feb. 15, 2023

Guillermo Patubo Parilla, (aka Immong), 89, of Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Guillermo was born on Feb. 10, 1934 in Bantay, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, to Paulo and Cornelia Parilla, He is the eldest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Orlando, and his beloved wife, Laurata Barlongo Parilla. Guillermo and Laurata were married for 65 years and together they raised six children.

Guillermo enjoyed dancing, cooking and was known as the best story teller of the family. Together with his wife, they loved traveling to the mainland to spend time with family, driving his grandchildren to school and activities. He had a magnetic personality which brought smiles to people he met.

Guillermo worked as a construction laborer for numerous companies in Maui until his retirement in 1994. He leaves to cherish his memory, his six children Melchor (Erlinda) Parilla, Myrna Parilla, Mario (Henie) Parilla, Merlita (Melvin) Cortez, Miriam (Fernando) Encarnacion, Marlon (Carolina) Parilla; brother, Floro and sister, Librada; and seventeen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, Kahului. Followed by celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. and mass at 11:00 a.m. Final resting place in Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū at 2 p.m.

The family expresses gratitude to family and friends for their love and support and to Maui Medical Group, Hale Mahaolu, Maui Memorial Lanai North, and Hospice Maui for their compassionate care.

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary with online condolences: www.normansmortuary.com