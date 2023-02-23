A call-to-artists is now LIVE for a new juried exhibition at the 6-acre Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku. The deadline to apply is April 14, 2023.

Artists of all ages are invited to submit work for consideration to be on view for the one-night-only “Glow in the Garden” event, which will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from sunset through 9 p.m. at the Imua Discovery Garden’s 2023 Butterfly Festival.































Installed throughout the outdoor gardens of the former Yokouchi Estate – which is now a place where children learn through play and exploration in outdoor natural learning environments designed just for them – selected artworks will transform the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden with light and color for this FREE community event.

Artist awards will be distributed by Imua Family Services for their top selections in the amounts of $2,500, $1,000 and $500.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Imua believes that learning is joyful and experiential,” said Imua Executive Director Dean Wong in an event announcement. “By creating imagination-based experiences and creative art that spark wonder; offer hands-on experiences; and encourage questions, explorations, and individual discovery, we’re transforming the way children learn and develop.”

Artwork must integrate a lighting component and play with the perception of light, which can challenge viewers with what they see and understand from each piece. Light has the power to transform, inspire, and uplift in remarkable ways. It is encouraged that artists incorporate wireless [solar, battery-powered, glow-in-the-dark, etc.] lighting into their piece, or to be prepared to provide a generator to power the required lighting component of each work.

Artwork must:

Make use of light as a primary design element

Be the artist or artist team’s own original work

Be suitable for viewers of all ages

Be soundly constructed and firmly anchored and incorporate wind load capacity

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Imua’s Butterfly Festival was launched in 2022 with the unveiling of the SMALL TOWN * BIG ART Wailuku Wings project, led by sculptor Bobby Zokaites. The event hosts games, food vendors, live entertainment and more as an opportunity to gather as a community in support of children and families with developmental needs.

For further details regarding the Glow in the Garden juried exhibition and the online application, visit smalltownbig.org/glow.