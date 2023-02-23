Maui News

Hospice Maui invites the public to a Lunch and Learn presentation, March 24

February 23, 2023, 12:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hospice Maui. Photo credit: County of Maui.

Hospice Maui hosts a Lunch and Learn community presentation on Friday, March 24, from 12 to 1 p.m.

The presentation is intended to spread awareness and understanding of hospice care to explain what hospice is, who qualifies for it, and how it can help those in need.

The free event includes education, conversation, and pizza.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests will learn more about the end-of-life care options available and gain insight into how Hospice Maui can help you and your loved ones. Following the presentation, there will be a guided tour of the in-patient facility. 

There is no charge for this event. Visitors are asked to register online at www.hospicemaui.org under events. 

Hospice Maui has been serving the Maui community 1981. The facility is committed to providing quality, compassionate care to help ease the physical, emotional and spiritual pain associated with illness.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hospice Maui team is composed of nurses, social workers, spiritual counselors, home health aides, volunteers and Medical Director who work directly with the patient’s primary care physicians to meet the unique needs of patients and their families during this extremely vulnerable time.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update Salvage Plan In Development For Grounded Luxury Yacht 2Grounded Yacht At Honolua Leaked Fuel Damaged Coral Removal Could Take Days 3500 Healthcare Workers At Maui Health System Begin Strike Today Over Pay 4More Fish Luring Fads Are Adrift Causing Navigation Wildlife Issues In Hawaii Waters 5Defueling Of Grounded Luxury Yacht At Honolua Bay On Maui Begins Today 6Hawaiʻis First Sonic Restaurant On Maui Opens To Crowd And Repeat First Customer