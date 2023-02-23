Hospice Maui. Photo credit: County of Maui.

Hospice Maui hosts a Lunch and Learn community presentation on Friday, March 24, from 12 to 1 p.m.

The presentation is intended to spread awareness and understanding of hospice care to explain what hospice is, who qualifies for it, and how it can help those in need.

The free event includes education, conversation, and pizza.

Guests will learn more about the end-of-life care options available and gain insight into how Hospice Maui can help you and your loved ones. Following the presentation, there will be a guided tour of the in-patient facility.

There is no charge for this event. Visitors are asked to register online at www.hospicemaui.org under events.

Hospice Maui has been serving the Maui community 1981. The facility is committed to providing quality, compassionate care to help ease the physical, emotional and spiritual pain associated with illness.

The Hospice Maui team is composed of nurses, social workers, spiritual counselors, home health aides, volunteers and Medical Director who work directly with the patient’s primary care physicians to meet the unique needs of patients and their families during this extremely vulnerable time.