Walking tours, open house planned for West Maui Community Corridor plan

February 23, 2023, 4:57 AM HST
* Updated February 23, 6:09 AM
West Maui. PC: Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization

Several walking tours and an open house community meeting are scheduled to receive new ideas for improving affordable and workforce housing, transportation options, and overall connectivity between Lahainā and Kā‘anapali for the West Maui Community Corridor Transient Oriented Development Plan.

The second major phase of community engagement for the project includes the following: 

  • Walking Tours of the Keawe Street and Pioneer Mill Areas
    • Monday, Feb. 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Council member Tamara Paltin
    • Thursday, March 2 from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and
    • Friday, March 3 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

These walking tours are open to the public, but RSVP is required online at WestMauiCommunityCorridor.org.

  • Community Meeting and Open House at Lāhainā Senior Center on 788 Pauoa St., on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Project Team “Office Hours” at Lahaina Art Show at Cannery Mall at 1221 Honoapi’ilani Hwy. on Friday, March 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.
These walking tours and community events will provide an opportunity for people to take a deep dive into corridor-wide needs such as accessibility and connectivity, public transportation and mobility, jobs and housing, redevelopment and reinvestment areas, and sustainability and resiliency.

The community’s input will be used to shape a vision and establish a framework for land use and connectivity plans for the West Maui Community Corridor. 

In July 2022, the West Maui Community Corridor TOD Action Plan was launched to make West Maui more connected, accessible, sustainable, and livable by supporting a transit-oriented community. 

Additional on-going opportunities to provide feedback on the project are available on the project website at WestMauiCommunityCorridor.org through a community survey, an online mapping exercise, and an interactive scavenger hunt. Participants will be entered to win a gift card from a local business. 

The West Maui Community Corridor TOD Action Plan is led by the Maui County Department of Planning in partnership with Housing and Human Concerns, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and Transportation, the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (Maui MPO), as well as the State Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. The project is made possible by a grant from the State Office of Planning and Sustainable Development. 

