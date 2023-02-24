Maui News

Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi to close Feb. 27 for staff lifeguard training

February 24, 2023, 3:30 PM HST
Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi. PC: Google Maps

Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi will be closed for staff lifeguard training on Monday, Feb. 27, according to a county announcement.

The pool will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 28, during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call Duke Sevilla at (808) 270-6135 or send email to [email protected].

