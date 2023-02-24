Maui News
Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi to close Feb. 27 for staff lifeguard training
Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi will be closed for staff lifeguard training on Monday, Feb. 27, according to a county announcement.
The pool will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 28, during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call Duke Sevilla at (808) 270-6135 or send email to [email protected].
