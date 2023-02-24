Listen to this Article 1 minute

Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi. PC: Google Maps

Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi will be closed for staff lifeguard training on Monday, Feb. 27, according to a county announcement.

The pool will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 28, during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call Duke Sevilla at (808) 270-6135 or send email to [email protected].