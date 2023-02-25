Kihei Charter School students work as a team in the school’s science and engineering workshop, building a robot made from materials they fabricated and manufactured. PC: Tom Blackburn-Rodriguez

Kīhei Charter School open house and registration dates have been announced by Michael Stubbs, head of school.

The school’s open house informational sessions will be held on campus starting at 5 p.m. on March 1, March 9, March 21 and March 30. Meetings are open to the public and consist of a tour of the three-story campus and an explanation of the school’s unique programs, including Project Based Learning.

The school term will run from August 7, 2023, to May 30, 2024.

Applications to apply for enrollment in the Kihei Charter School will be available beginning March 1 at any of the information sessions or by going online to the Kiheicharter.org website. Information sessions will be for all levels, K-5 Elementary School, Middle School grades 6-8, and High School grades 9-12.

Completed applications must be turned in to the 650 Lipoa Parkway office or be mailed to the Kihei Charter School at P.O. Box 1098 Kihei, HI 96753 with a postmark no later than March 31 to be eligible for the first lottery. No e-mail or fax applications are accepted.

Applications that are completed will be entered into the school registration lottery. The lottery method for selecting new students is required for all Hawaii charter schools to ensure fairness for all applicants. Additionally, the demand for entrance usually exceeds the school’s capacity.

The first lottery selection will be held on April 4 at 5:30 pm, with a second lottery on May 4. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 30 and mailed to the Kihei Lipoa Parkway campus address to be eligible for the second lottery. Both lotteries will be conducted at 5:30 PM in the school cafeteria in the school at Lipoa Parkway. They are open to the public.

The Kihei Charter School Student Records office will send parent enrollment or waitlist information as soon as it become available. It will be sent to your mailing address. Please call the school’s main office at 808-875-0700 for more information or go to kiheicharter.org. The office is open 7:30 am-4 pm, Monday-Friday. The school does not provide transportation.

The campus is located at 650 Lipoa Parkway in the Maui Research and Technology Park above Piilani Highway.