The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Puʻunēnē Aveune / Kūihelani Highway intersection. Photo credit: Wendy Osher

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction between W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, on Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 3 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway/S. High Street (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Wednesday, March 1 through Friday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Feb. 28 through Thursday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification) Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Wailea: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile marker 6.6 and 6.7, in the vicinity of Okolani Drive, on Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 3, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for installation of new traffic signal.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku to Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and Hobron Avenue, from Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 3, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction, between Kinipopo Street and Aku Place, from Wednesday, March 1 through Thursday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between Lunalilo Street and Maui Lani Parkway, from Wednesday, March 1 through Thursday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— Hobron Avenue Route 32A) —

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Perimeter Road, from Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 3 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Kahului: Right side shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 0 to 0.5, in the vicinity of E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Hanamau Street, from Wednesday, March 1 through Friday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning.

Kūʻau: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile marker 7.5 to 8, in the vicinity of Kulani Place and Kaiholo Place, on Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of raised crosswalks.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A)/ Keolani Place in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, on Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 3 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) —

Kula: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the downhill/mauka lane at 16740 Haleakalā Crater Road, on Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waterline installation.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 to 3, in the vicinity of Keolani Place and Maui Lani Parkway from Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 3, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.