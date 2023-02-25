Hana Landfill. PC: Maui Now archive

East Maui residents can take large appliances, automobile tires and batteries, and scrap metal to the Hana Landfill on March 17 and 18 during a County of Maui Hana Metals Collection and Recycling Event.

The first-come, first-served event will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. or when bins are full each day, a news release said. An equal amount of bin space is available each day. Staff will help residents remove items from their vehicles.

Large appliances that will be accepted include refrigerators, freezers, air-conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges and stoves and water heaters. Propane tanks will be accepted with or without valves. Small machines must be drained of all liquids.

Up to five automobile tires per household will be accepted. Only one truckload of scrap metals per household will be accepted for the event.

Electronic items will not be accepted.

For more information about drop-offs, call Hammerhead Metals at (808) 280-8844. For other information, call the Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section of the County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division at (808) 270-6102.