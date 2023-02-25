Maui News

Need to scrap large appliances, tires, metals in E. Maui? Hāna collection event March 17-18

February 25, 2023, 9:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hana Landfill. PC: Maui Now archive

East Maui residents can take large appliances, automobile tires and batteries, and scrap metal to the Hana Landfill on March 17 and 18 during a County of Maui Hana Metals Collection and Recycling Event.

The first-come, first-served event will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. or when bins are full each day, a news release said. An equal amount of bin space is available each day. Staff will help residents remove items from their vehicles.

Large appliances that will be accepted include refrigerators, freezers, air-conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges and stoves and water heaters. Propane tanks will be accepted with or without valves. Small machines must be drained of all liquids.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Up to five automobile tires per household will be accepted. Only one truckload of scrap metals per household will be accepted for the event.

Electronic items will not be accepted.

For more information about drop-offs, call Hammerhead Metals at (808) 280-8844. For other information, call the Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section of the County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division at (808) 270-6102.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply Average Daily Rate In The State 2Helicopter Defuels Luxury Yacht Grounded At Honolua As Some Critique States Response 3Defueling Of Grounded Luxury Yacht At Honolua Bay On Maui Begins Today 4Skunk Captured On Hawaii Island By Resident Trying To Trap Mongoose 5Statewide Release Of Wasp To Fight Damaging Coffee Borer Beetle Gets Green Light 6Hundreds Of Maui County Healthcare Workers Leave Jobs To Strike As Hospitals Feel Ripple Effect