Maui News

Offer feedback on Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art design during free, public event Monday in Wailuku

February 25, 2023, 11:00 AM HST
PC: Wailuku Live website

Public feedback is being sought on the latest renderings and floor plans for “Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art,” a Hawaiian cultural center slated for Wailuku, during an open house Monday night in Wailuku.

The informational open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Maui Academy of Performing Art’s Promenade Food Court located at 2050 Main St., Wailuku, a news release said.

Share comments on the facility’s latest renderings and floor plans in an interactive activity. Music, food and an opportunity to talk story with the Kumu Hula and county representatives working on this project will also be offered.

Since July 2022, the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art design team has been working with the county’s Department of Management and the Kumu Hula Steering Committee to refine the needs and expectations for the facility. 

“The current design is focused on the support and best practices for Hula and ‘Ōiwi Art, to be a LEED certified facility, a community gathering space and a good neighbor in Wailuku Town,” the release said.

Additional parking will be available at Wells Park (on Wells Street) and Maui Lani Safeway (across from Baldwin High School) in Wailuku with complimentary shuttle transportation to the event on the county’s Da Bee shuttle with extended hours until 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to learn about the projectʻs progress, visit the Wailuku Live website.

