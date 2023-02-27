Dippin Dots. PC: https://www.dippindots.com

Dippin’ Dots, known for its flash-frozen beaded ice cream, debuts the brand’s new location in Kahului, Maui. The 700-square-foot store located at 312 Alamaha Street in Kahului officially opened its doors in December 2022.

The store features a 12-seat birthday zone, ideal for small celebrations, and offers catering for social gatherings and special events across the islands of Maui, O’ahu, and the big island of Hawaiʻi.

Selling 16 flavors, including the brand-new ICEE Cherry ‘N Blue Razz flavor, the store neighbors a variety of shops and eateries, including local favorite restaurant, Jack’s Inn.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with franchisee owner Larry Lee to bring the new storefront location to Maui, serving up fun and smiles to customers of all ages,” said Steve Rothenstein, Vice President of Franchised Operations in a business announcement. “The store provides us with an opportunity to expand our footprint across the Hawaiian Islands, bringing America’s favorite beaded ice cream to the community. We have no doubt that Dippin’ Dots Maui will be the coolest spot in town.”

Created in 1988 using cryogenic technology, Dippin’ Dots has been featured at franchise locations, amusement parks, entertainment venues, and sports stadiums for over 30 years. In 2014, Dippin’ Dots purchased Doc Popcorn, the nation’s largest popcorn franchise. Today, there are more than 100 co-branded locations across the United States. In 2022, Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn were acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF).