West Maui shoreline. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui’s Kāʻanapali Beach was ranked the best beach in the US, and the No. 10 beach in the world by TripAdvisor. Also making the US ranking was Kauaʻi’s Hanalei Beach at No. 4, and Maui’s Hoʻokipa Beach Park at No. 5.

Kāʻanapali Beach climbed 16 places from last year to top the US list. The online travel guidance platform says the beach is “as perfect as it gets,” with “three miles of powder white sand and crystal-clear water,” and a “palm-tree lined island paradise shore, lapped by gentle waves of the Pacific Ocean.”

The travel website says overall, Hawai’i takes the crown this year with three total winners in the US top 10, more than any other state. But the Aloha State ties Florida for the most winners overall in the top 25, with eight each.

Tripadvisor analyzed tens of millions of reviews submitted by millions of global travelers over the past 12-months. Looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor was able to determine travelers’ absolute favorite beaches of the year, providing the best guidance for those looking to plan their own beach trips this year.

Top 10 Beaches in the US for 2023

Kāʻanapali Beach – Maui, Hawaiʻi Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia Hanalei Beach – Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Hoʻokipa Beach Park – Maui, Hawaiʻi Henderson Beach State Park – Destin, Florida Cannon Beach – Cannon Beach, Oregon Coronado Beach – Coronado, California Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, Maine La Jolla Cove – La Jolla, California

Top 10 Beaches in the World for 2023

Baia do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha, Brazil. Traveler tip: “A very beautiful beach, a pretty much postcard beach…there are some pretty cool crabs and…from the top you can see big sharks and rays swimming really close to the shore. The sea is the calmest first thing in the morning, so go as soon as the center opens at 9am to get your snorkeling in.”@akeyaranu Eagle Beach – Aruba, Caribbean. Traveler tip: “Best beach on Aruba! Not crowded, white sand and water color to die for. Went to most of them and this one wins.”@896lynny Cable Beach – Broome, Australia. Traveler tip: “Cable Beach is an iconic place in Broome and with pristine white sand that stretches for many kilometers, it is easy to see why. It is popular with locals and tourists who can enjoy a range of activities from swimming and sunbathing to walking and running. It is a perfect place to relax. The sunsets are very special too.”@TWal1 Reynisfjara Beach – Vik, Iceland. Traveler tip: “Stunning beach. Breathtaking views. If the weather is bad and cloudy, the beach is even more beautiful. Don’t miss this unique beach!”@198galinam Grace Bay Beach – Turks and Caicos, Caribbean. Traveler tip: “I’ve been to a few islands and plenty of beaches and so far this takes the cake. The photos here are beautiful, but I promise you, they do it NO JUSTICE. It’s almost unreal when you’re there and see how white the sand is and how blue the water is. The sand feels like flour, it’s so soft and the water is a little salty and clean.”@Blaxicana_B Praia da Falésia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal. Traveler tip: “This is a stunning looking beach … the sun catches the different colored orange and yellow sands in the tall cliffs which reflect a warm hue. The actual beach sand is a fine grain golden yellow. The waves crash into the beach with a genteel ferocity that creates a white surf for the swimmers and surfers alike.”@machinmad Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India. Traveler tip: “One of the best beaches in Asia. Photos don’t do it justice…soak in the surrealism and natural beauty.”@Jhaiyam Spiaggia dei Conigli – Sicily, Italy. Traveler tip: “The best beach of the island by far…if it is constantly rated the best beach in Europe, there must be a reason! The water and color of the sand are so unique. Speechless.”@ GC_TPH Varadero Beach – Cuba, Caribbean. Traveler tip: “OMG nothing compares! BEST beach and water I have ever experienced. Soft white sand and clear blue warm water. It’s hypnotic.”@ susiemcgill Kāʻanapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii. Traveler tip: “This is such a beautiful beach… there is ample sand and grass to sit on and really great snorkeling. The fish and turtles are plentiful… Watching the whales jumping in the distance is a wonderful way to relax.”@claytonairmail

See all the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Beach winners for 2023 HERE.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards honor travelers’ favorite beaches worldwide, based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers for beaches, gathered over the 12-month period from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.