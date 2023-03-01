Maui News

Green grants available for small-scale innovative environmental projects on Maui

March 1, 2023, 3:47 AM HST
The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management is soliciting grant applications for the Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division Grants Program, which includes a new Green Grants Program for small-scale innovative environmental initiatives or demonstration projects as well as the continuation of the Recycling Grants Program that the department administers.

The new Green Grants Program anticipates projects related to sustainability, environmental protection, natural resource protection, conservation and restoration.

The Recycling Grants Program has partnered with hundreds of grantees over the past 30 years. Past successful projects include landfill diversion, zero waste initiatives, education, equipment upgrades, program expansion, materials collection and the collection and processing of waste resource materials.

The grants are for fiscal year 2024, which runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. The estimated available funds, which are subject to Maui County Council appropriations, are $100,000 for the Green Grants Program and $500,00 for the Recycling Grants Program.

Nonprofit organizations, for-profit businesses and individuals are eligible to apply.

Applications and the Grants Guide will be available online beginning Wednesday, March 1 at www.mauicounty.gov/eps under the Grants Section. 

A virtual Grants Information Session will be held on Wednesday, March 15 at 2 p.m. A link to register for the session will be available at www.mauicounty.gov/eps under the Grants Section.

The grants process consists of two rounds of applications and evaluations. The first round of applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on March 24, 2023. The first round calls for an overview of the proposed project and a budget summary. Applicants with the highest scores in the first round will be invited to submit a second-round application, which calls for more detailed information and supporting documents.

For more information about the grants program, visit www.mauicounty.gov/eps.

