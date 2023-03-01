For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for March 2 – 8, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Paia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

The reggae rock band Rebelution performs March 10, Friday, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Reggae band Rebelution, March 10

The reggae rock band Rebelution with special guest Passafire performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 10, Friday, at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Rebelution was nominated for the Grammy’s “Best Reggae Album” award for its album Falling into Place in 2017 and was the fans-choice “2021 Album of the year” by Surf Roots TV & Radio. Rebelution received their first Grammy nomination in 2017 when its album Falling Into Place Here’s a lyric video of the album that was nominated for the “Best Reggae Album” award. Falling Into Place also reached #1 in the Billboard Reggae chart. The band’s dub collection in 2020 reached #8 on the Billboard Top Reggae Charts.

Here’s the song Feeling Alright with 14 million YouTube views.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Legendary Hawaiian musician Keola Beamer joins Grammy nominee Henry Kapono for an Artist 2 Artist event March 11, Saturday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Keola Beamer joins Henry Kapono, March 11

Award-winning songwriter-singer Henry Kapono features songwriter-slack key guitarist Keola Beamer in an “Artist 2 Artist” series on March 11, Saturday,at 7:30 p.m.

Joining Beamer is his wife Moanalani who dances the hula. Beamer was among the Hawaiian artists to feature slack key guitar playing during the 1970s, helping to spark a revival in the musical tradition. His recording to his album Honolulu City Lights is among he largest selling recording in the history of Hawaiian music. Kapono, formerly of duo C&K who received a Grammy nomination and more than 20 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, was selected “2021 Favorite Entertainer of the Year. His website is HenryKapono.com

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Three-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a is the guest artist with the Maui Pops Orchestra Sunday, March 12, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Maui Pops Orchestra features Kalani Pe’a

The Maui Pops Orchestra presents a night with three-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center March 12, Sunday, at 3 p.m.

Songwriter Pea describes his music as “Hawaiian contemporary soul.” He’s won three Grammys in the regional roots category in 2017, 2018 and 2022. His website is KalaniPeamusic.com Here’s one of his songs E Walea.

ʻIke Kanaka exhibition, free

An invitational exhibit ʻIke Kanaka, featuring 10 contemporary Kanaka ‘Oiwi artists, is on display at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 18.

Admission is free. It’s a bi-lingual exhibit integrated with olelo Hawaii. Participating artists include Bernice Akamine, Kalai Blakemore, Hoaka Delos Reyes, Solomon Enos, Pohaku Kaho’ohanohano, Lehuauakea, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Aulii Mitchell, and Cory Kamehanaokala Holt Taum. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows.

For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger.

For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, March 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Vaughn Razo, Thursday

Guitarist-singer Vaughn Razo performs Hawaiian soul and rock music at The Empanada Lady restaurant and lounge Thursday, March 2, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, including reservations, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

The musical revue “Cages Or Wings” opens at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts Friday, March 3.

“Cages or Wings” opens Friday

Maui Academy of Performing Arts presents an original musical revue “Cages or Wings” Friday, March 3, and continuing through March 19. Performances start at 7:30 p.m., except for 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Inspired by the stories from the cast and creative team’s personal lives, Cages or Wings takes us on a journey through moments in life when we find ourselves hidden but wanting to be seen. Moments we’re torn between dark memories and a bright future. Cages or Wings, which do we prefer? It’s directed by David C. Johnston, with musical direction by John Rowehl.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiacademy.org

The band J Crew performs funky jazz, blues and R&B at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, March 3.

J Crew with Jerry Kovarsky perform Friday

The band J Krew and its founding Jerry Kovasky perform funky jazz, blues and R&B at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Band members include George Tavoularis on keyboards, James Somera on drums, Josh Hearl on guitar, John Zangrando on saxophone, and Jay Molina on bass and vocals.

For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com.

Latin night dancing, Friday

Julia and Rizca conduct dance classes to Latin music at The Empanada Lady restaurant and lounge Friday, March 3, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a bachata and salsa social from 8:30 to 11 p.m. For more information, including reservations, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Two free performances, Saturday

Two free performances by bands take place during the day at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, March 4. The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. At 11 a.m., Tropical Sunz with Chip and Bob from Pennsylvania play “feel good music sitting in the sun.” For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Makae Jazz, Saturday

Makae Jazz performs at “Jazz Night” at The Empanada Lady Saturday, March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. The restaurant at 2119 Vineyard Street has a dance floor. For more information including reservations, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, March 6, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Maui’s senior citizens share original stories for a One Night Only performance at the Iao Theatre Monday, March 6. Admission is free but seats need to be reserved.

“Brave Acts” at ʻĪao, Monday

An evening of scenes and original stories by Maui’s senior citizens is presented at the ʻĪao Theatre Monday, March 6. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the play starts at 6:30 p.m.

The play is part of the Ono Series, which stands for One Night Only, created to give actors more chances to perform and audiences a chance to see works that may not make it to full production. The Adult themes and language. Admission if free but the seats must be reserved. There is no shuttle for this performance.

For more information, go to mauionstage.com

Grimes, Stusser, March 10

Steve Susser from Seattle joins Maui guitarist and luthier Steve Grimes for a show at the Maui Coffee Attic on March 10, Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. “It’ll be our first gig on Maui since the One Grand party just before everything locked down in March 2020,” Grimes said. For more information including tickets, go to MauiCoffeeAttic.com

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Danyel Alana has released a new song “Off The Ground” before her album release party at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill April 1, Saturday.

Danyel Alana’s album launch party, April 1

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana is having a launch party for her album “Soul Love” at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill April 1, Saturday, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The trio Kanekoa is opening the show. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. Alana has recently released her single Off the Ground.

Tickets are available at aloha.ticketleap.com/DanyelAlana and her website DanyelAlana.com

Gilliom & Esquire at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs with ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, March 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom has performed to sold out houses in his one-man play White Hawaiian at the ProArts Playhouse and also as the lead in the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Iao Theatre. Esquire is the ukulele virtuoso in the touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or naluskihei.com.

Steve Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, March 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

808Vibez at Halekava, Friday

808Vibez entertains with reggae music at Halekava at 1794 South Kihei Road Friday, March 3, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, March 3, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Tom Vendetti’s Tibetan and Hawaiian films coming soon

Two days of Tom Vendetti’s films including about Tibet and Hawaii are scheduled at ProArts Playhouse Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3.

On Thursday, the film “Hawaiiana” is shown at 5 p.m., followed by the “Sound of Tibet and Peace” at 7 p.m. A question-and-answer event takes place with Nawang Khechog, Keola and Moana Beamer, and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Tom Vendetti.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., Vendetti’s film “Himalayan Prayer For World Peace” is shown, followed by another film “Super Monk.” Thereafter, a concert by Nawang Khechog takes place. Vendetti’s films combine his work as a psychologist in the mental health field, with his appreciation and celebration of lives, customs and beliefs. Nawang Khechog, the first Tibetan Grammy nominee, is Tibet’s foremost spiritual composer.

For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s Saturday

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, March 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Live jazz, Saturday night

Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone and bassist Marcus Johnson perform at “Ekolu Kitchen1279” at Azeka Plaza Saturday, March 4, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to ekolukitchen1279.com or call 808-793-3333.

Gutsy Women Showcase, Saturday

“Gutsy Women: 2nd Annual Celebration of International Women” takes place at the ProArts Playhouse Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. Celebrating the night are special guests Nara Boone, Louise Lambert, Namaka Cosma, Tanama Colibri and Bella Moline. The evening is hosted by Amorah St. John with music direction by Maui’s Queen of Swing Louise Lambert. A portion of the proceeds will go to Women Helping Women For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Damien Awai at Halekava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, March 4, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, March 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Benny Uyetake

Kalama ʻUkulele of Maui, Sunday

The group Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele of Maui are the special guest at ProArts Playhouse Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. performing with professional Hawaiian singers and musicians Benny Uyetake and Rama Camarillo. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

A fresh look at cancer with music, Sunday

Cellist Georgy Gusev presents the documentary “Music of Cells” at ProArts Playhouse Sunday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Gusev, the writer and director, and hematologist Kristina Zakurdaeva bring an educational film that synthesizes science and art to take a fresh look at the problem of cancer treatment in the modern world. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Kanekoa & Lopez, Sunday

Bassist Don Lopez and Kaulana Kanekoa, lead singer of Kanekoa, perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill at the Azeka Place Shopping Center Sunday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Lopez and Kanekoa are a part of the touring ukulele group known as Kanekoa. For more information, go to naluskihei.com.

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist and a drummer performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, March 5, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe perform at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, March 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis, Maui Brews

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, March 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. He also performs at Maui Brewing Company Tuesday, March 7, from from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, March 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644

LAHAINA

Aquile Trio, Sunday

The Aquile Trio with lead singer McChale Aquile Gunby who drew attention while competing on NBC’s “The Voice,” entertains at Fleetwood’s Sunday, March 5, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. His voice has been described as soulful & buttery” stemming from gospel roots. He turned three of four chairs on The Voice competition. “Simply put — Aquile gives me the chills,” said Christina Aguilera. Aquile recently recorded an EP with grammy-winning producer of The Rascals, and its release is expected soon. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Halekava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, March 2, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian.

Lia Live Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Halekava Friday, March 3, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Lambert and Cano at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday, March 3, and guitarist-singer Joe Cano performs at Sargent’s Fine Art Gallery Saturday, March 4. Both perform from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Roman Czerwinski. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com and joecano.com

Levi Poasa, Monday

The Levi Poasa band performs acoustic, rock, pop, folk and blues at Fleetwood’s Monday, March 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. On a separate stage, Brian Santana performs solo guitar, rock, pop, and classics. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Paul West, Tuesday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, March 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West, who grew up in Texas and grew up in Central California, performs with musical influences from Johnny Cash to Neil Young and Tom Petty. He recently released a new album, “Eight Palms Ranch.” The album was produced by Ed Stasium who has worked with the Ramones, Talking Heads, and Living Color. The album also features Kenny Aronoff on drums and Stevie Salas on lead guitar. On a separate stage is Marvin Tevaga who performs on solo ukulele in various genres of music, including reggae, country, rock and Hawaiian. For more information, go to PaulWestmusic.com or fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Rose O’Leary Wednesday

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs a solo act singing pop, rock, and rhythm and blues at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, March 8, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, March 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Eric Gilliom, Vince Esquire Tuesday

The multi-talented Eric Gilliom and ʻukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, March 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or fridasmaui.com.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, March 7, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

Kukui nut bracelet making, Wednesday

A free lesson in making a kukui nut bracelet is offered for free at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednesday, March 8, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs Sunday, March 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and with Margie Heart and Seanna Daise entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, March 4. Guitarist Josh Emmanuel joins Walls perform jazz and gypsy music Monday, March 6. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. both days. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, March 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Stephen Inglis

Stephen Inglis performs Wednesday

Slack key guitarist-singer Stephen Inglish performs at the Slack Key Show at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, March 8, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Inglis,a protege of Dennis Kamakahi, sometimes applies slack key to interpretations music by Dylan and the Grateful Dead. He will be performing with Peter deAquino and the Show’s ohana, along with lovely hula dancing by Wainani. stepheninglis.com For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, March 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her website is danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

George Kahumoku

George Kahumoku’s US continent tour

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku is on a US continent tour with Herb Ohta Jr. and Sonny Lim from Feb. 22 through March 16, 2023.

The tours continues on the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, Ill. Thursday, March 2; The Sanctuary Music at Mckinney, Texas on Saturday, March 4; Swallow Hill in Denver, Colorado Sunday, March 4; Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, Sunday, March 9; Blue Note Napa, Friday March 10; Soho Restaurant & Music Club in Santa Barbara, Calif. Saturday, March 11, and California Center for the Arts in Escondido, Sunday, March 12.

To request a show or for more information, go to Kahumoku.com. Also, check out an interview with George about his musical family.

MĀʻALAEA

Paula Fuga performs on Maui, Friday

Hawaiian singer Paula Fuga sings Hawaiian rock, reggae, pop and a folk and her original tunes at da Playground Maui Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Sometimes touring with Jack Johnson, Fuga’s songs have reached well beyond Hawaii’s shores. Her song, If Ever, has reached more than 13 million listens on Spotify. Listen to the Rain has reached 2.93 million on youtube.

Her website is PaulaFugaHawaii.com Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Let’s Get Lucky, Saturday

Move Me Dance Company presents a new heels dance show at da Playground Maui Saturday, March 4, at 9 p.m. The show features a contemporary rendition of Cabaret featuring Maui dancers. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Graeme Duffy

Dubstep producer Graeme Duffy, March 10

Dubstep producer Graeme Duffy, born in Australia but based in Los Angeles, presents metal and electronica music at da Playground Maui Friday, March 10. He emerged on the scene with heavy bass mixed with metal elements, eventually signing with Disciple records in 2017. The album, PhaseOne, features exciting collaborations with some of the metal, punk and rock scenes most respected bands as well as an exciting list of talented up and comers. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos is back. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to www.drnat.com.

Jason Arcilla

Free live music at The Point Café

Jason Arcilla performs island style music at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Vodka Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3. All performances are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Na Hoku Hanohano winner Kevin Brown, a slack key master, performs at Saturday, March 4. On Sunday, March 5, Chayce Tancayo sings with the ʻukulele and guitar from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. On Monday, March 6, ukulele master and Nā Hōkū nominee CJ Boom Helekahi performs along with a hula performance. Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone, part of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band, performs jazz, blues and rock Tuesday, March 7, and Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, March 8. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, March 4, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Artist Eddie Flotte’s works will be exhibited later this month at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center. A reception is scheduled on March 24, a Friday.

Hui No’eau Exhibition coming up

The Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center is having an exhibition of the works of artist Eddie Flotte who has created stunningly nostalgic paintings of Maui, especially Pāʻia.

The exhibition “Retrospective: Eddie Flotte – These Are the Moments of ’Those Were the Days,” includes a reception Friday, March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. An in-person walkthrough takes place on April 4, Tuesday, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Hui also offer art classes for adults and children. Gift items from artists are on sale at the gift shop. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays.

For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Tempa Singer. Courtesy photo.

Mulligans’ weekend music

Cody Quintana entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, March 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tempa Singer with the Naor Project and violinist Willie Wainwright performs original soul folk and eclectic covers Saturday, March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. On Sunday, March 5, Island Soul performs at sunset from 5 o 8 p.m. There’s a dance floor. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, March 2, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, March 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz, Sunday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, March 5, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

