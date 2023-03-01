Ha’ikū School visiting Haleakala National Park. PC: NPS Photo

Haleakalā National Park is seeking a K-12 Hawaiian immersion teacher to participate in a summer professional development opportunity called Teacher Ranger Teacher(TRT).

The participant will spend four to six weeks at the park enhancing existing curriculum, shadowing park rangers, and participating in an online graduate course from the University of Colorado – Denver. The goal for this year’s TRT is to strengthen Hawaiian cultural components in program areas of habitat, adaptation, geology, and biodiversity.

This program is provided by a partnership between the National Park Service and the University of Colorado – Denver. The purpose of the program is to train teachers in resources and themes of the NPS so that they can return to their schools and incorporate new skills into classroom activities.

Haleakalā National Park’s Education Specialist & Hawaiian Community Liaison, Honeygirl Duman said, “The added cultural components to the park’s existing curricula will provide students a deeper connection to the park’s cultural and natural resources, history and stewardship, and the Hawaiian perspective on conservation.”

Upon project completion, the teacher will receive a $3,000 stipend and three graduate-level course credits. For more information and an application, contact Haleakalā Education Team at [email protected] The application deadline is May 1, 2023.

A student with a ʻāhinahina at Haleakala National Park. NPS Photo.