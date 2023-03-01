Maui News

Wind Advisory until 6 a.m. Thursday for Maui

March 1, 2023, 4:58 AM HST
A High Wind Warning has been extended until 6 a.m. Thursday for the Kohala district of the Big Island. A Wind Advisory has been extended until 6 a.m. Thursday for Maui County, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and parts of the Big Island.

The National Weather Service reports that strong high pressure far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds.

“Wind speeds are expected to slightly increase today and will exceed advisory thresholds across many parts of the state. Isolated pockets of warning level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala districts of the Big Island where a High Wind Warning has been extended,” the NWS reports.

Areas of Maui County can expect east winds of 25-30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

The NWS advises that winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

