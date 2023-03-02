The deadline for the ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge, which offers cash prizes of up to $700 for high school and middle school students to develop an anti-vaping campaign, is fast approaching – on March 23.

The campaigns include three components – slogan, poster/brochure and short public service announcement video. All information used in campaigns must be cited and referenced.

Cash prizes, sponsored by Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union, will be awarded to the top three campaigns in the middle school (grades 6 to 8) and high school (9 to 12) divisions.

First place campaigns in each division will receive $700 cash prizes; second place, $500; and third place, $300. Maui County youth, including those on Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi, are eligible to enter.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on April 5.

Entry forms are available at https://bit.ly/3GIme35. For more information, call MEO Youth Services at (808) 243-4315 or email [email protected]

The contest is the brainchild of Maui County Council member Alice Lee and has featured the themes of COVID-19 prevention in 2021 and reimagining Maui County in its inaugural year in 2020. ‘Imi Pono means “to search for the right way.”

The ‘Imi Pono Challenge is sponsored by MEO’s Youth Services in partnership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce and Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union.