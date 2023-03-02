Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 10-15 10-15 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:29 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 11:58 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 01:28 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing through Friday. Although the winds will relax this weekend, surf along east facing shores will linger due to strong winds far east of the state driving a small easterly swell through the islands. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day into next week, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. The exception will be along north facing shores that are exposed to wind waves wrapping in. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 30-35mph in the morning decreasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.