Maui Surf Forecast for March 02, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing through Friday. Although the winds will relax this weekend, surf along east facing shores will linger due to strong winds far east of the state driving a small easterly swell through the islands. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day into next week, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. The exception will be along north facing shores that are exposed to wind waves wrapping in. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell with occasional head high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 30-35mph in the morning decreasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com