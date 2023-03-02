Maui News

Olinda Road closed due to downed trees and utility lines

March 2, 2023, 8:07 AM HST
* Updated March 2, 8:08 AM
(Posted: March 2, 2023, 7 a.m.)

Olinda Road is entirely closed just below mile marker 9 at the first gulch due to downed trees and utility lines.

Crews from Hawaiian Electric, the County of Maui and Hawaiian Telcom are enroute. There is no estimated time for when the road will be reopened.

