Maui News
Olinda Road closed due to downed trees and utility lines
A
A
A
(Posted: March 2, 2023, 7 a.m.)
Olinda Road is entirely closed just below mile marker 9 at the first gulch due to downed trees and utility lines.
Crews from Hawaiian Electric, the County of Maui and Hawaiian Telcom are enroute. There is no estimated time for when the road will be reopened.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments