Maui police accepting applications for Teen Academy 2023
The Maui Police Department is accepting applications for the 7th Annual Teen Academy.
Session dates are June 5-16, 2023, and July 10-21, 2023, between 7:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.
Designed to broaden students’ understanding of a law enforcement career and offered at no cost to participants, the academy will be limited to 10-12 students ages 14-18.
Students must be able to participate in various physical activities without limitations. A copy of the student’s last report card (minimum 2.0 GPA) is required. In addition, students will go through an application process, including an oral interview.
Topics include:
- Report Writing
- Hawaii State and Maui County Laws
- Fitness Training
- Police Arrest and Defense Tactics
- Leadership Skills
- Firearm Safety
- CPR Certification
- Higher Education Presentations by the University of Hawaii Maui College
Interested students should email [email protected] or text 808-446-0649 and leave your contact information, including an email address, to receive an application.
The deadline to apply is April 15, 2023.