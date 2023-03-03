Maui News

Maui police accepting applications for Teen Academy 2023

March 3, 2023
The Maui Police Department is accepting applications for the 7th Annual Teen Academy. 

Session dates are June 5-16, 2023, and July 10-21, 2023, between 7:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

Designed to broaden students’ understanding of a law enforcement career and offered at no cost to participants, the academy will be limited to 10-12 students ages 14-18.

Students must be able to participate in various physical activities without limitations. A copy of the student’s last report card (minimum 2.0 GPA) is required. In addition, students will go through an application process, including an oral interview.

Topics include:

  • Report Writing
  • Hawaii State and Maui County Laws
  • Fitness Training
  • Police Arrest and Defense Tactics
  • Leadership Skills
  • Firearm Safety
  • CPR Certification
  • Higher Education Presentations by the University of Hawaii Maui College

Interested students should email [email protected] or text 808-446-0649 and leave your contact information, including an email address, to receive an application. 

The deadline to apply is April 15, 2023.

