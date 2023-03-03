The Maui Police Department is accepting applications for the 7th Annual Teen Academy.

Session dates are June 5-16, 2023, and July 10-21, 2023, between 7:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

Designed to broaden students’ understanding of a law enforcement career and offered at no cost to participants, the academy will be limited to 10-12 students ages 14-18.

Students must be able to participate in various physical activities without limitations. A copy of the student’s last report card (minimum 2.0 GPA) is required. In addition, students will go through an application process, including an oral interview.

Topics include:

Report Writing

Hawaii State and Maui County Laws

Fitness Training

Police Arrest and Defense Tactics

Leadership Skills

Firearm Safety

CPR Certification

Higher Education Presentations by the University of Hawaii Maui College

Interested students should email [email protected] or text 808-446-0649 and leave your contact information, including an email address, to receive an application.

The deadline to apply is April 15, 2023.

