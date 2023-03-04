Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:20 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:05 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:11 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:31 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

East-facing shore surf is steadily declining in direct response to easing trades and east chop will continue to lower the next few days. A recent small northwest swell is already fading thus only small surf is expected through Tuesday along north and west-facing shores. An large, medium period northwest swell emanating along the western periphery of a surface low northwest to north of the offshore waters is forecast to arrive through the day on Wednesday. If this swell materializes, it will likely produce warning level surf along all north and west-facing shores of the state. Very small, medium period background south swell, with a small bump expected Sunday along the eastern end of the state, will generally maintain just knee high surf along many south-facing shores. Choppy, more rough surf conditions could develop across the southern nearshore waters during the middle of next week if west to southwest winds achieve locally fresh to strong magnitudes in relation to a frontal passage.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.