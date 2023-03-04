Mayor Richard Bissen is launching Holomua Kākou in an effort to bring county government to the diverse communities that make up Maui County.

“Each community is unique, yet we are connected as one county,” Mayor Bissen said in a news release. “Our residents have busy lives with work and activities, and we appreciate the time everyone can share with us.”

The “Mayor Bissen and Your Team in Your Town” events will begin on Moloka’i on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16, and feature two days of staff available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Centerʻs conference room for residents to drop in with any questions or requests for assistance.

On Wednesday evening, Mayor Bissen will host a community talk story at 5 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Center.

Topics and questions that Molokaʻi residents would like to submit ahead of the community talk story are welcome and can be emailed to [email protected] Those attending the meeting that evening can also ask questions in person.

The community talk story will be filmed by Akakū Maui Community Media Center and rebroadcast.

The Holomua Kākou event on Molokaʻi is the first to come that will bring local government to the people in Maui County throughout many towns.