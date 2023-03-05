Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 05, 2023

March 5, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
West winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:31 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:37 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:31 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
South winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:46 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A short duration northwest fetch behind a front skimming the far north offshore waters Monday will push in a small, medium period northwest (310 degree) swell tonight into Monday. This will pick up Kauai, Oahu and Maui's north-facing shore surf by a foot or so tomorrow. A storm advancing to just west of the Dateline along 40N later today will send a small, medium period swell toward the region early this week. This small to medium size swell will be enhanced as this system develops a deepening low northwest of the offshore waters early Wednesday. The generated large, medium period northwest (310 degree) swell will move through during the day Wednesday. If this swell materializes as model guidance suggests, it will likely produce warning level surf along most north and west- facing shores Wednesday and Thursday. Very small, medium period background south swell, with a small bump expected today along the eastern end of the state, will generally maintain just knee high surf along many south-facing shores. Choppy, more rough surf conditions could develop across the southern nearshore waters during the middle of next week if and when west to southwest winds achieve locally fresh to strong magnitudes (in relation to the mid week frontal passage). East-facing shore surf is steadily declining in direct response to easing trades. This east chop will continue to lower the next couple of days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
