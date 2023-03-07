Mr. Brown’s Pāʻia Town, watercolor

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center presents “Eddie Flotte: These are the Moments of ‘Those Were the Days,’” a retrospective exhibition featuring the work of celebrated Maui watercolor artist Eddie Flotte. The exhibition will be on display from March 24 to May 12, 2023, with an opening reception to be held on Friday, March 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Hui No‘eau Retrospective Series was designed to acknowledge the contributions of individuals who have made a profound influence on local art and to share their work and ideas with the community. “Hui No‘eau is thrilled to present Eddie Flotte as the featured Retrospective Artist in honor of his contributions to Maui’s visual arts community,” Hui Noʻeau announced.

Photograph of Eddie Flotte in Pāʻia

Eddie Flotte landed on Maui in 1985 with the tools of his trade, a bit of skill, and an intense desire to make the most of his talent.

“Within his first month, he met his muse, Sandy Cotton. Immediately they formed an unbreakable bond as friends and partners. Sandy’s immeasurable support, love, and faith in Eddie’s work made their extraordinary and prolific journey together possible,” according to the announcement.

A nostalgic nod to Maui’s past, Eddie’s paintings are described as “love letters” that capture the last days of Maui plantation life before the wave of modern development.

His work also depicts his travels and extended stays in Wyeth’s Chadds Ford, The Wetlands of the Jersey Shore, and the area around his hometown of Ambler, PA.

Wake Up and Smell the Cocoa, watercolor

The exhibition will be open to the public with free admission from March 24 through May 12 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An in-person artist walkthrough will be held with Flotte on Tuesday, April 4 from 4 to 5 p.m.

For additional information visit huinoeau.com/exhibitions.

The Eddie Flotte Retrospective Exhibition is sponsored by Jeremy and Michelle Baldwin.