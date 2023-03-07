Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 07, 2023

March 7, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
18-22
25-35 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:04 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
South winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:39 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:10 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:23 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:39 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A very large northwest swell will build late tonight and early Wednesday, and may peak in excess of 20 feet from late Wednesday into early Thursday. In addition, strong west to southwest winds will produce disorganized surf conditions. Surf heights produced by the northwest swell and the local wind waves will be well above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores, including the leeward Big Island, through Thursday night. The swell will gradually decline, and shift out of the north-northwest from Friday through this weekend. 


Minimal trade wind swell is expected this week, although there is some potential for localized wave wrap along east facing shores exposed to the large northwest swell from late Wednesday into Friday. Rough surf may briefly increase along south facing shores as the front moves down the island chain late tonight and Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph. 




