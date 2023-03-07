Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 18-22 25-35 West Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 5-7 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:04 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:39 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:10 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:23 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A very large northwest swell will build late tonight and early Wednesday, and may peak in excess of 20 feet from late Wednesday into early Thursday. In addition, strong west to southwest winds will produce disorganized surf conditions. Surf heights produced by the northwest swell and the local wind waves will be well above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most north and west facing shores, including the leeward Big Island, through Thursday night. The swell will gradually decline, and shift out of the north-northwest from Friday through this weekend.

Minimal trade wind swell is expected this week, although there is some potential for localized wave wrap along east facing shores exposed to the large northwest swell from late Wednesday into Friday. Rough surf may briefly increase along south facing shores as the front moves down the island chain late tonight and Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph.