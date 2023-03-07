Maui News

Mauna Loa Forest Reserve reopens following November 2022 eruption

March 7, 2023, 12:21 PM HST
Mauna Loa Eruption, Nov. 28, 2022. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The Mauna Loa Forest Reserve will reopen effective immediately, months following the eruption of Mauna Loa.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is also announcing the immediate reopening of Unit A of the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Game Management Area South of Daniel K. Inouye Highway across from the Gil Kahele Recreation Area.

DOFAW asks that people stay off the 2022 lava flow to protect themselves from hazardous conditions. These include, but are not limited to, hot spots with high temperatures, unstable footing, and sharp lava rocks.

Mauna Loa Eruption, Nov. 28, 2022. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

