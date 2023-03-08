Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Applications for the popular Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which provides low-income seniors with $50 in coupons for fresh produce from Maui farmers markets, are being accepted by Maui Economic Opportunity.

Each participant will receive 10 $5 coupons, worth a total of $50, to exchange for unprocessed locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from an authorized farmer or farmers market.

The buying period runs from April 1 to Oct. 31. The program is only offered on Maui Island in the county.

To qualify, an applicant must be at least 60 years old, a resident of Maui Island and meet the annual household income requirement. For example, the income requirement for a single person is a maximum of $31,025 and $41,958 for a family of two.

Seniors may use their coupons at authorized outlets, which will have a sign indicating they accept SFMNP coupons. There will be no cash change, and seniors are urged to spend as much of each $5 coupon as possible. Proxies may be designated for purchases by filling out a form.

Schedules and locations of farmers markets and outlets will be included with the coupon booklet.

Fillable applications are available on the MEO website main page at www.meoinc.org or may be obtained by calling 808-243-2990 or by emailing [email protected]

Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis with about 1,260 coupon packets to be distributed.

The goal of the program is to help low-income seniors improve their health and nutrition with fresh food while also aiding local farmers. The $68,590 grant from the US Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service is administered by MEO on Maui.