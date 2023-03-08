For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for March 9 – 16, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Paia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Coming to Maui March 17

Frankie Valli & Four Seasons coming soon

American legendary singer Frankie Valli performs at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’ Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheatre Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Valli, the original Jersey boy himself, and the Four Seasons sold over 100 million records worldwide. He performs with a new Four Seasons group as backup. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles, including Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Rag Doll, December ‘63 – Oh What A Night, Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You, and, Grease.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Reggae rock band Rebelution, Friday

The reggae rock band Rebelution with special guest Passafire performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, March 10, At 7 p.m.

Rebelution was nominated for the Grammy’s “Best Reggae Album” award for its album Falling into Place in 2017 and was the fans-choice “2021 Album of the year” by Surf Roots TV & Radio. Rebelution received their first Grammy nomination in 2017 when its album Falling Into Place Here’s a lyric video of the album. Rebelution was nominated for the “Best Reggae Album” award. Falling Into Place also reached #1 in the Billboard Reggae chart. The band’s dub collection in 2020 reached #8 on the Billboard Top Reggae Charts. Here’s the song Feeling Alright with 14 million YouTube views. You can also go to rebelutionmusic.com.

Henry Kapono hosts Beamers

Award-winning songwriter-singer Keola Beamer along with his wife Moanalani joins Henry Kapono in an “Artists 2 Artists” Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Joining Beamer is his wife Moanalani who dances the hula. Beamer was among the Hawaiian artists in the 1970s to feature the art of the slack key guitar, helping to spark a revival in the musical tradition. His album Honolulu City Lights is among the largest selling recording in the history of Hawaiian music. Kapono, formerly of duo C&K who received a Grammy nomination and more than 20 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, was selected “2021 Favorite Entertainer of the Year.” His website is HenryKapono.com, and Beamers is kbeamer.com

Three-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a performs at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday afternoon.

P’ea performs with Maui Pops Sunday

The Maui Pops Orchestra presents a night with three-time Grammy winner Kalani Peʻa at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center March 12, Sunday, at 3 p.m.

Songwriter Peʻa, who describes his music as “Hawaiian contemporary soul,” has won three Grammys in the regional roots category in 2017, 2018 and 2022. His website is KalaniPeamusic.com Here’s one of his songs E Walea.

ʻIke Kanaka exhibition, free

An invitational exhibit ʻIke Kanaka, featuring 10 contemporary Kanaka ‘Oiwi artists, is on display at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 18, a Friday.

Admission is free. It’s a bi-lingual exhibit integrated with olelo Hawaiʻi. Participating artists include Bernice Akamine, Kalai Blakemore, Hoaka Delos Reyes, Solomon Enos, Pohaku Kahoʻohanohano, Lehuauakea, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Aulii Mitchell, and Cory Kamehanaokala Holt Taum.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

Joshua Radin

Joshua Radin performs March 18

Singer Joshua Radin performs at Maui Arts & Cultural Center March 18, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. Radin emerged in 2004 as a troubadour.

During his career thus far, he’s tallied more than 1 billion streams, moved 1 million-plus albums worldwide, and scored a gold certification for the single “I’d Rather Be With You” with 5.9 million views on youtube.

His music has appeared in more than 200 films, television series, and commercials. He’s played to sold out crowds around the globe and shared the stage with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos and more.

Cinthia Albers

Poetry Reading, Friday

A free poetry reading takes place at Barnes & Noble at the Maui Marketplace Friday, March 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The guest poet is Cinthia Albers, a University of Hawaiʻi presidential scholar. The event is sponsored by the Maui Live Poets Society. An open reading is to follow. For more information, call Melinda at 808-268-3918.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, March 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Luthier Steve Grimes, Stusser, Friday

Steve Susser from Seattle joins Maui guitarist and luthier Steve Grimes for a show at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. “It’ll be our first gig on Maui since the One Grand party just before everything locked down in March 2020,” Grimes said. For more information including tickets, go to MauiCoffeeAttic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Heston’s Music, Thursday

The Empanada Lady presents the solo performance of “Heston’s Music,” featuring soul, Hawaiian and R&B Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, including reservations and cover, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Cages or Wings, this weekend

Maui Academy of Performing Arts continues its run about an original musical revue “Cages or Wings” Friday, March 10, and continuing through March 19. Performances start at 7:30 p.m., except for 3 p.m. on Sundays. Inspired by the stories from the cast and creative team’s personal lives, Cages or Wings takes us on a musical journey through moments in life when we find ourselves hidden but wanting to be seen. Moments were torn between dark memories and a bright future. Cages or Wings, which do we prefer? It’s directed by David C. Johnston, with musical direction by John Rowehl. For more information including tickets, go to mauiacademy.org.

Phil Smith Trio, Saturday

The Phil Smith Trio performs jazz at The Empanada Lady Saturday, March 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Smith plays the saxophone and clarinet. For more information, including reservations and cover, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Fundraiser for Maui OnStage, March 25

A “Black and White Affair” fundraiser to raise money for Maui OnStage is taking place at The Leis Family Class Act Dining Room on the University of Hawaii-Maui’s Pa’ina Building on March 25 at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will feaure songs from the upcoming musical “Something Rotten!” for more information including ticket purchases, go to mauionstage.com

Maui Jam Band, Friday

The Maui Jam Band performs traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, March 10, at 11 a.m. Performers include Mika Villain on guitar, Al Nip on steel guitar, Lance Tokushima and CJ Helekahi on ‘ukulele, and Wayne Purdy on bass along with hula with Kathy and Hauanu. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform for free at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, March 11, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. They sing and play an eclectic selection of covers and some originals. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, March 13, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, March 15, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Pride and Prejudice opens Friday

A different look at the Jane Austen-based story Pride and Prejudice opens at ProArts Playhouse Friday, March 10, and runs through March 26.

The play, written by Kate Hamill and directed by Lin McEwan, comes with an exciting caveat — “this isn’t your grandmother’s Austen!” “This P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical…”

For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Soul Love is the new album being launched by Danyel Alana at Gilligan’s April 1.

Danyel Alana’s album launch party, April 1

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana is having a launch party for her album “Soul Love” at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill April 1, Saturday, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The trio Kanekoa is opening the show. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. Alana has recently released her single Off the Ground. Tickets are available at aloha.ticketleap.com/DanyelAlana and her website DanyelAlana.com

Gilliom & Esquire at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs with ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, March 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom has performed to sold out houses in his one-man play White Hawaiian at the ProArts Playhouse and also as the lead in the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Iao Theatre. Esquire is the ukulele virtuoso in the touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or naluskihei.com.

Steve Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, March 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

The band “808Vibez” perform reggae music at Halekava Friday.

808Vibez at Haleakava, Friday

808Vibez entertains with reggae music at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Friday, March 10, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, March 10, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke

Anthony Pfluke at Nalu’s Friday

Progressive slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian folk music and original tunes at Nalu’s in Kihei Friday, March 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go anthonypfluke.com, naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s Saturday

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, March 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Live jazz, Saturday night

Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone and bassist Marcus Johnson perform at “Ekolu Kitchen1279” at Azeka Plaza Saturday, March 11, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to ekolukitchen1279.com or call 808-793-3333.

Damien Awai at Halekava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, March 11, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, March 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa & Lopez, Sunday

Bassist Don Lopez and Kaulana Kanekoa, lead singer of Kanekoa, perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill at the Azeka Place Shopping Center Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. Lopez and Kanekoa are a part of the touring ʻukulele group known as Kanekoa. For more information, go to naluskihei.com.

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist and a drummer performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe perform at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, March 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, March 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa: Love the 80s, Tuesday

The ProArts Playhouse presents the ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa in “Love the 80s” – a look at the 80s music and some original music, happening Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. The band always mixes it up and offers little surprises to make each of its shows unique and special. Put on your parachute pants, spike the hair, and join band members for a night. “Kanekoa put on one of the best shows to ever hit out stage” —Lin McEwan, executive director at ProArts Playhouse. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

John Cruz

John Cruz performs Wednesday

Hawaii singer-guitarist John Cruz known for his song “Island Style” entertains in an intimate setting at the ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. Cruz built his career telling stories through songs about everyday people and experiences, celebrating the ties that bind us all and in the process, becoming one of the most beloved and valued artists in Hawaii. Over 1 million listeners stream Cruz’s recordings every year, and he is a multi-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner, as well as a contributor to the Grammy award-winning album ‘Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2.’ Here’s him singing with a group of artist globally in a Playing For Change benefit All Along The Watchtower. The show runs for 90 minutes without intermission. For more information including tickets, call ProArtsMaui.com

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, March 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644

LAHAINA

Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours, March 20 & 21

Coming up fast is Mick Fleetwood and his House of Rumours band’s spring event on March 20 and 21. The concerts take place each night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Fleetwood, the drummer of legendary Fleetwood Mac, and singers Gretchen Rhodes and Eric Gilliom. Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Gilliom has performed to sold out houses as an actor in his one-man play White Hawaiian at the ProArts Playhouse and also as the lead singer in the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the ʻĪao Theatre. There also are two nights of concerts in April and May. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 602 Front Street Thursday, March 9, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Pohai Band at Fleetwood’s, Thursday

The Pohai Band performs island soul music, classic rock and pop hits at Fleetwood’s Thursday, March 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the rooftop stage. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian.

Lia Live Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Halekava Friday, March 10, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s Friday.

Gretchen Rhodes & The House Shakers, Friday

Singer Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s Friday, March 10, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes, who sings soulful blues and rock, is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours band and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Other band members include Grammy winner Lenny Castellanos as singer and bassist, Kenny Geiser on guitars, and Paul Marchetti on drums. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Roman Czerwinski. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com and joecano.com.

Adrian Trevino at Fleetwood’s Saturday

Adrian Trevino performs solo classic blues, classic rock, and soul music at the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Saturday, March 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trevino, originally from Maui, performed music with many musicians in the blues scene in San Francisco. Earlier in the day from 12 to 2 p.m., slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian folk music. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Jocelyn Michelle Jazz Organ Band performs at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory in Lahaina Sunday. A second show has been added after the initial show was sold out.

Jocelyn Michelle Jazz Organ Band, Sunday

A second show has been added for customers at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, March 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Michelle, a composer and lyricist, plays a Hammond B3 organ along with John Rack on guitar, Sammy K on drums, Bruce Boege on saxophone, and Paul January on Trumpet. Sunset Jazz concert attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. Seating for the 5 to 7 p.m. concert is sold out; tickets are only available for the 2 to 4 p.m. show. Advance ticket purchase for the concert from 2 to 4 p..m concert is required at JazzMaui.org. Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Aquile Trio, Sunday

The Aquile Trio with lead singer McChale Aquile Gunby who drew attention while competing on NBC’s “The Voice,” entertains at Fleetwood’s Sunday, March 12, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. His voice has been described as soulful & buttery” stemming from gospel roots. He turned three of four chairs on The Voice competition. “Simply put — Aquile gives me the chills,” said Christina Aguilera. Aquile recently recorded an EP with grammy-winning producer of The Rascals, and its release is expected soon. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Marvin Tevaga at Fleetwood’s, Tuesday

Marvin Tevaga performs reggae, country, rock and Hawaiian at Fleetwood’s rooftop stage Tuesday, March 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tevaga, born on Maui, said he first picked up the ‘ukulele at age 8 while a student at King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina. The ‘ukulele class was taught by Wendell Warrington. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Rose O’Leary, Wednesday

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs a solo act singing pop, rock, and rhythm and blues at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, March 15, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Rose covers a wide variety of genres featuring covers by artists like Elton John, Amy Winehouse, Queen, The Beatles and Nora Jones. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. Here’s a profile on the Foundation’s executive director and her work. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, March 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

A free hula lesson is offered on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall next week Tuesday.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, March 14, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

Coconut weaving lesson, Wednesday

A free lesson in coconut weaving is offered for free at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednesday, March 22, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14 and 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com

Violinist Andrea Walls, guitarist-singer Margie Heart and singer Sienna Daise perform at Java Jazz Saturday night.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and with Margie Heart and Seanna Daise entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, March 11. Guitarist Josh Emmanuel joins Walls performing jazz and gypsy music Monday, March 13. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. both days. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and The Slack Key Show Ohana perform at the Napilikai Resort Wednesday, March 15, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Kahumoku will be performing with the Show’s ʻohana, along with lovely hula dancing by Wainani. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, March 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her website is danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku has been on a US tour that’s swinging to the west coast.

George Kahumoku’s US continent tour

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku is on a US continent tour with Herb Ohta Jr. and Sonny Lim from Feb. 22 through March 16, 2023.

The tours continues to Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, Sunday, March 9; Blue Note Napa, Friday March 10; Soho Restaurant & Music Club in Santa Barbara, Calif. Saturday, March 11, and California Center for the Arts in Escondido, Sunday, March 12.

To request a show or for more information, go to Kahumoku.com. Also, check out an interview with George about his musical family.

MĀʻALAEA

Graeme Duffy performs metal and electronica music at da Playground Maui Friday.

Dubstep artist Graeme Duffy, Friday

Dubstep producer Graeme Duffy, born in Australia but based in Los Angeles, presents metal and electronica music at da Playground Maui Friday, March 10.

Duffy emerged on the scene with heavy bass mixed with metal elements, eventually signing with Disciple records in 2017. The album, PhaseOne, features exciting collaborations with some of the metal, punk and rock scenes most respected bands as well as an exciting list of talented up and comers. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Fiesta Saturdays at da Playground

Da Playground Maui presents Fiesta Saturdays, March 11 at 9 p.m. Jam J is the host. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Free live music at The Point Café

Slack key guitar master Shem Kahawaii performs Thursday, March 9, and Jason Arcilla entertains Friday, March 10, with island-style music. Na Hoku Hanohano winner Kevin Brown, a slack key master, performs at Saturday, March 11. On Sunday, March 12, Chayce Tancayo sings with the ʻukulele and guitar. On Monday, March 13, female singer and slack key virtuoso Namaka performs. Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone, part of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band, performs jazz, blues and rock Tuesday, March 14, and Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, March 15. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, March 10, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos is back. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to www.drnat.com.

Barn Dance at Heritage Hall, Saturday

A country-style Barn Dance takes place at Heritage Hall in Paia Saturday, March 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s a special dance event featuring a number of new callers from Maui’s dance community. The dance includes square, circle, and contra. A pre-dance workshop takes place for these new callers. No experience or partner required. For more information, including admission fee, go to www.facebook.com/mauicontra or call Kristin, 617-230-1770.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, March 11, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Eddie Flotte’s paintings exhibited, March 24

A reception is scheduled on March 24, a Friday, at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center to celebrate the exhibition of the works of artist Eddie Flotte who has rendered stunningly nostalgic paintings of Maui, especially Pāʻia. The exhibition “Retrospective: Eddie Flotte – These Are the Moments of ‘Those Were the Days.’” It’s from 5 to 7 p.m. An in-person walkthrough takes place on April 4, Tuesday, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Hui also offer art classes for adults and children. Gift items from artists are on sale at the gift shop. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Paula Fuga. Photo Credit: Crystal Pancipanci

Paula Fuga at The Shops

Hawaiian entertainer Paula Fuga is coming soon to The Shops At Wailea for a free performance on March 31, Friday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fuga sings Hawaiian rock, reggae, pop and a folk and her original tunes. She sometimes tours with Jack Johnson. Fuga’s songs have reached well beyond Hawaii’s shores. Her song, If Ever, has reached more than 13 million listens on Spotify. Here’s “If Ever” as performed by Jack Johnson and Fuga on youtube. Her website if PaulaFugaHawaii.com

Mulligans’ weekend music

Murray Thorne entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tempa Singer with the Naor Project performs original soul folk and eclectic covers Saturday, March 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. On Sunday, March 12, Island Soul performs at sunset from 5 to 8 p.m. There’s a dance floor. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, March 9, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, March 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz, Sunday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, March 12, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

