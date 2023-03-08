Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 08, 2023

March 8, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
20-25
30-40
20-30 




West Facing
3-5
5-7
6-8
5-7 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:23 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:39 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
West winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:11 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:27 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
West winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:43 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:39 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A very large northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will build through the day today, peak tonight, then slowly decline Thursday and Friday. Surf will exceed High Surf Warning levels along most north and west facing shores, including leeward Big Island, by this evening. In addition, the combination of large wind waves from the west and a mix of medium and longer period swell energy could lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion, mainly this evening through Thursday morning along exposed north and west facing shores. The swell will decline and shift out of the north- northwest Friday through the weekend. 


Minimal trade wind swell is expected this week, though there is some potential for localized wave wrap along east facing shores exposed to the large northwest swell late today into Friday. Rough surf may briefly increase along south facing shores as the front moves down the island chain through today. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NW short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 25-30mph in the morning shifting WSW 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to chest high WSW short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Choppy with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high WSW short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 25-30mph in the morning shifting WSW 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
