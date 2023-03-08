Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 20-25 30-40 20-30 West Facing 3-5 5-7 6-8 5-7 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:23 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds West winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:11 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:27 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds West winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:43 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A very large northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will build through the day today, peak tonight, then slowly decline Thursday and Friday. Surf will exceed High Surf Warning levels along most north and west facing shores, including leeward Big Island, by this evening. In addition, the combination of large wind waves from the west and a mix of medium and longer period swell energy could lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion, mainly this evening through Thursday morning along exposed north and west facing shores. The swell will decline and shift out of the north- northwest Friday through the weekend.

Minimal trade wind swell is expected this week, though there is some potential for localized wave wrap along east facing shores exposed to the large northwest swell late today into Friday. Rough surf may briefly increase along south facing shores as the front moves down the island chain through today.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NW short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 25-30mph in the morning shifting WSW 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high WSW short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high WSW short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 25-30mph in the morning shifting WSW 20-25mph in the afternoon.