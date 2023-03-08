Maui Surf Forecast for March 08, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|20-25
|30-40
|20-30
|West Facing
|3-5
|5-7
|6-8
|5-7
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:39 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|West winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|West winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:39 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A very large northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will build through the day today, peak tonight, then slowly decline Thursday and Friday. Surf will exceed High Surf Warning levels along most north and west facing shores, including leeward Big Island, by this evening. In addition, the combination of large wind waves from the west and a mix of medium and longer period swell energy could lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion, mainly this evening through Thursday morning along exposed north and west facing shores. The swell will decline and shift out of the north- northwest Friday through the weekend.
Minimal trade wind swell is expected this week, though there is some potential for localized wave wrap along east facing shores exposed to the large northwest swell late today into Friday. Rough surf may briefly increase along south facing shores as the front moves down the island chain through today.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NW short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 25-30mph in the morning shifting WSW 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high WSW short period wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy with SW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high WSW short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SW winds 25-30mph in the morning shifting WSW 20-25mph in the afternoon.
