Wind Warning issued for Haleakalā on Maui and Big Island summits

March 8, 2023, 4:46 AM HST
* Updated March 8, 5:35 AM
A Wind Advisory is in effect for all Hawaiian Islands until 12 a.m. on Thursday. High Wind Warnings have also been issued for the summit of Haleakalā on Maui from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday; and for the Big Island summits through 6 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service reports a strong cold front will sweep from west to east across the islands through tonight, bringing gusty winds across the state.

The winds will be particularly strong and long lasting over the Big Island where the forecast calls for southwest winds of 70 to 90 mph with higher gusts.

On Haleakalā, winds are forecast to be in the 55-65 mph range with higher gusts.

The Wind Advisory for the rest of the state calls for southwest winds of 25-35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

