Maui Business

Maui Youth & Family Services car wash fundraiser, March 18

March 10, 2023, 8:58 AM HST
PC: courtesy

Maui Youth & Family Services hosts a car wash fundraiser at the ʻOhana Fuels location at 85 S. Wākea Avenue in Kahului, on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost of the car wash is a suggested donation of $10 per car.

Funds raised from the car wash will benefit Maui Youth & Family Services programs, including mental health and substance abuse treatment, emergency shelter and therapeutic foster homes, outreach and advocacy, independent living and substance use prevention programs.

In addition to funds raised at the car wash, Maui Youth & Family Services will be the recipient of the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up, Do Good” program for the months of January, February and March 2023.

A portion of every ʻOhana Fuels’ TOP TIER™, fuel-efficient gasoline brand purchase at all eight Maui Minit Stop locations will be donated to the organization.

ʻOhana Fuels began the “Fuel up. Do good.” program as part of its commitment to supporting organizations and missions important to its customers. Each year, four different nonprofits or community groups on Maui and four on the Big Island are selected as beneficiary organizations.

For more information about the ʻOhana Fuels brand and the “Fuel up. Do good.” program, visit
www.ohanafuels.com.

Maui Youth & Family Services is part of Maui Behavioral Health Resources, a tri-agency partnership with Aloha House and Mālama Family Recovery center. The agencies work together to address behavioral health issues and ensure that every individual has the help they need to achieve and maintain a foundation for lasting recovery and well-being.

For more information about Maui Youth & Family Services, visit www.mbhr.org or call 808-579-8414, ext. 8105.

