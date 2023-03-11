A 67-year-old Kīhei man suffered critical, life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while bicycling along the Honoapiʻilani Highway on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the area of mile marker 8.5 in Māʻalaea.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals the bicyclist was traveling westbound on the shoulder, and made a left into the roadway where he was struck by a black 2020 Nissan Maxima sedan, which was traveling westbound. The operator of the Nissan attempted to avoid the collision by swerving left into the oncoming lane of travel and braking but was unable to do so, according to police reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The bicyclist was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition at last report. The 26-year-old male operator of the Nissan and his 25-year-old female passenger, both from London, Ontario, Canada, did not sustain any injuries, according to police.

Police say the bicyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The two occupants of the Nissan were both reportedly wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The airbags did not deploy in the vehicle.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has yet to be determined as the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The incident forced the closure of the Honoapiʻilani Highway for several hours on Saturday. It was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.