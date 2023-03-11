Haleakalā National Park’s Solar Festival. PC: Haleakalā National Park

Haleakalā National Park celebrates the 2023 Solar Festival from Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18. The public is invited to visit the “House of the Sun” to explore methods of daytime astronomy and learn about our closest star.

In partnership with the National Science Foundation’s National Solar Observatory, the Solar Festival will provide a variety of opportunities for people to connect with a feature of the park they may not think much about: the Sun.

All planned activities are outdoors and free to the public with the park entrance fee. No advanced reservations or sign-ups are required to participate.

Activities include:

Solar Telescope Observation: Get the chance to see live solar activity while peering through a telescope! Mobile solar telescopes will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet.

Sun Discovery Table: What exactly is star stuff? How do we know the content of our closest star, and why do we study it? Learn all this and more at the Sun Discovery Table, open daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet. Participate in hands-on discovery activities for all ages.

Sun Science Talks: Join solar scientists who will answer questions about our Sun and the ways we study it. Meet at the Headquarters Visitor Center for a 30-minute talk at 10 a.m. daily.



Interested in attending a free astronomy or park ranger-led program in the future? Plan ahead by visiting the National Park Service event calendar at: www.nps.gov/hale/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.