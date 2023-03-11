Pukalani structure fire. PC: Maui Fire Department

A cottage fire in Pukalani early Saturday morning caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the structure and $12,000 in damage to its contents, according to Maui fire officials.

The fire was reported at 4:35 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 on Liholani Street.

The 240 square foot cottage was fully involved when fire crews arrived on scene. Units responding to the scene included Engine 5 and 13.

Engine 5 personnel had the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes and confirmed no occupants were within. Fire officials say no one was displaced, as the cottage was being used for storage.

The fire was fully extinguished at 6:45 a.m, and crews left the scene at 7:27 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.