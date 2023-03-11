Halemaʻumaʻu, lava lake, and down-dropped block [KWcam]. PC: USGS March 11, 2023,

A shallow earthquake swarm has been detected beneath the summit of Kīlauea Volcano, accompanied by significant surface tilt excursion, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

HVO scientists say resumption of eruptive activity at Kīlauea summit is likely imminent.

An inflationary tilt signal at the summit that began on March 7 continued over the past 24 hours. A few features on the crater floor are still glowing slightly in overnight webcam views, but these are not erupting lava. A live-stream video of the inactive western lava lake area is available online.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HVO scientists say it is possible that eruptive activity at the surface may resume if this inflationary trend continues. Volcanic tremor remained slightly elevated but near background levels this morning.

The current Volcano Alert Level is WATCH; and the current Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.

During a Kīlauea summit morning monitoring overflight on Feb. 2, 2023, HVO scientists documented activity in the ongoing Halema‘uma‘u eruption, shown in this photo looking to the SW. Mauna Loa is visible in the background. USGS image by K. Lynn

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is one of five volcano observatories within the US Geological Survey and is responsible for monitoring volcanoes and earthquakes in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa.

Eruption Chronology (via USGS/HVO)