County of Maui 2023 Real Property Assessment Notices will be mailed to all real property owners on or before March 15, 2023.

The assessment notices show the taxable value of the land and if applicable, the improvements, amount of allowed exemptions, person who received the exemption, and classification assigned to the property.

Real property owners are encouraged to review the information in the assessment notices carefully and if there are any questions, contact the Real Property Assessment Division Office by phone at 808-270-7297 or by email at [email protected]

If real property owners disagree with the assessment, general land class, or exemption shown on their real property assessment notice, they may file an appeal with the Board of Review. The deadline for filing an appeal is April 10, 2023.

The assessment notice also provides information for real property owners to opt in to receive the assessment notice for next year electronically.

The assessment notice is not a real property tax bill. The first installment of the tax bill for the 2023-2024 fiscal year will be mailed on or before July 20, 2023.

Individuals who do not receive their assessment notice or those who have any questions are asked to call 808-270-7297 or visit www.mauipropertytax.com to view assessment and other information online.

