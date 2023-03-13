Maui News

Baldwin Beach Park to be closed March 16-18 for tree removal

March 13, 2023, 2:48 PM HST
Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia will be closed on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 while crownless palm trees are removed.

The park will reopen on Saturday, March 18.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation extended appreciation to the public for their patience while the project is ongoing.

