Maui News
Baldwin Beach Park to be closed March 16-18 for tree removal
A
A
A
Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia will be closed on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 while crownless palm trees are removed.
The park will reopen on Saturday, March 18.
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation extended appreciation to the public for their patience while the project is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments