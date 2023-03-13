A youngster visiting the Maui Ocean Center uses an interactive model to simulate rainfall on a watershed at Maui District’s educational booth. The model helps demonstrate how stormwater can flow to the ocean, potentially carrying pollutants with it. Photo courtesy of Maui District.

Teachers and students on Maui are invited to participate in various educational programs being coordinated this year by The State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District (“Maui District”).

Led by Maui District’s Environmental Management team, the activities are intended to help youngsters learn more about Maui’s natural environment and how to protect it from degradation.

Educational program opportunities include:

For teachers, free in-classroom presentations led by environmental experts who will teach students about Maui’s storm drain system, its relationship to the ocean, the impacts of pollution on the island’s stormwater, and what can be done to help safeguard the island’s ecosystems.

For families, hands-on activities for youngsters at the Maui Ocean Center on March 17, July 14, Oct. 13, and Dec.22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as part of the Center’s ongoing keiki programming. Using fun educational models of a coastal watershed and the storm drain system, children will be able to learn about rainfall, stormwater flow and pollution movement, and win fun prizes for participating.

For students, mentoring assistance for school projects related to Maui District’s areas of expertise, such as water pollution prevention, environmental studies, environmental science, and engineering. Examples of potentially relevant efforts include high school senior projects, science fair projects, digital media projects or educational presentations.

Daniel Garcia, PhD, a civil engineer with Maui District, gives an in-classroom presentation at Kahului Elementary School. Photo courtesy of Maui District.

Additional educational resources for teachers and students – including coloring pages, a teacher’s guide, and interactive quiz – are also available for free on the Education & Outreach page at www.stormwatermaui.com.

For in-classroom presentations at schools or student mentoring assistance, please contact Ty Fukuroku, Maui District Environmental Management program manager, at 808-873-3535 or [email protected].