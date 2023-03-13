Deidrie Jo Colter, OD, (left); Douglas Stevens, MD, (middle); and Benjamin Tautges, OD, (right).

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi welcomes three new physicians to its Kīhei Clinic, Wailuku Medical Office and Kona Medical Office. Doctors Deidrie Jo Colter, Douglas Stevens, and Benjamin Tautges join the optometry and physiatry departments, and will serve Kaiser Permanente’s 266,000+ members in Hawai’i.

Deidrie Jo Colter, OD, joins the optometry department at Kaiser Permanente Kīhei Clinic. Dr. Colter received her Doctor of Optometry from Pacific University’s College of Optometry in Forest Grove, Oregon. She most recently worked at the Foley Vision Center in Eugene, Oregon, where she developed a myopia management program, established a scleral lens specialty practice and managed pre- and post-op care for surgical patients.

Douglas Stevens, MD, joins the physiatry department at Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Medical Office. He received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and completed his residency, focusing on physical medicine and rehabilitation, at the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville. Dr. Stevens is a veteran, formerly serving as a Captain and physician for the Kentucky Army Reserve National Guard, 475th MASH Unit. Dr. Stevens is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine, and most recently served as a medical director at the Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and as a volunteer for numerous veteran events.

Benjamin Tautges, OD, joins the optometry department at Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office. Tautges received his Doctor of Optometry from Western University of Health Sciences’ College of Optometry in Pomona, California. He later completed his residency at The Vision Center of West Phoenix in Arizona, where his work on multifocal choroiditis was published in 2018. Dr. Tautges most recently practiced at the Acuity Eye Group in Palm Springs, California.